Here are two quotes:
1. “A billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you’re talking real money.”
2. “Where’s my $1,200 economic stimulus check?”
The first is commonly attributed to the late U.S. Sen. Everett Dirksen (an Illinois Republican), although he told people “I never said that. A newspaper fella misquoted me once, and I thought it sounded so good that I never bothered to deny it.”
The second could have come from any number of Americans.
The Associated Press reported May 6 that the U.S. government had sent out about 130 million “economic impact payments” to taxpayers in less than 30 days and anticipated sending more than 150 million.
“The distribution has had some hiccups,” said the AP account, “including an overwhelmed website, payments to deceased taxpayers and money sent to inactive accounts.”
AP said the government couldn’t make all the payments at once and is doing it in steps. (Much the same way most of us pay our bills.)
For those with direct deposit information on file with the IRS, based on 2019 or 2018 tax returns, payments began going out on April 10. They were prioritized in order from lowest income to highest income.
Most of us could use another $1,200 — particularly if it’s tax-free and we’re not working and having trouble connecting with our state’s unemployment compensation system (which Marylanders are).
But that’s not enough for some members of Congress.
They have proposed three separate bills that would provide each of us $2,000 a month for a set time. One would issue an additional $1,000 check every month for a year after the $2,000 payments have ended.
Is this The Land of Milk and Honey, or what?
Money that’s already gone out has helped many people and small businesses, but for others it’s a drop in the bucket. It won’t cover even one month’s worth of utility bills, mortgage and credit card debt payments.
To give each of the more than 328 million Americans $24,000 a year would cost the treasury nearly $8 trillion a year. Forbes Magazine says the programs proposed in Congress could cost closer to $10 trillion a year — nearly half the current national debt.
A new $3 trillion coronavirus aid package has been announced in the House of Representatives. It would include money for states, cities and individuals, with another round of $1,200 per person. (See: “Pelosi unveils ...,” May 13 Times-News, Page 2A.)
The current national debt already is slightly more than $23 trillion ... or $24 trillion or $25 trillion — depending upon whom you ask and how they calculate it. This year alone, the government expects to pay about $480 billion in interest on the debt.
Who ultimately will pay for this? We will — the American public.
Although some of our politicians and other “enlightened” folks may behave as though money grows on trees, it does not. The federal government must levy taxes and borrow money by selling Treasury Department bills, bonds and notes.
American people buy these instruments, and so do corporations, banks and foreign governments.
Japan currently holds the largest portion of our debt, about $1.28 trillion, followed by China ($1.11 trillion), the United Kingdom ($403 billion), Brazil ($286 billion) and Ireland ($283 billion, although much of that is held by American multinational companies who pay a more favorable tax rate by working through Ireland).
The American people hold about $19 trillion of America’s national debt, which means it’s not as outsourced as many other things have become.
Mainstream economists agree that deficit spending is necessary to stimulate economic growth, particularly during recessions (it put millions of people to work and helped feed their families during The Great Depression), but others say it shouldn’t be habitual. Get too far in debt and nobody wants to loan you money.
The last time America actually achieved a budget surplus was during President Bill Clinton’s administration. None of his successors have come close or even tried.
The only time America was debt-free was in 1835 when Andrew Jackson was president. The way he paid off the debt, in part by selling off vast amounts of government land and creating a real estate bubble, led to a run on banks and a depression in 1837. That forced the government to start borrowing again.
The government can’t just print more money to get out of debt. It it did, unimaginable inflation would result.
This is what led to German money being virtually worthless during the post-World War I era. In 1922, a loaf of bread cost 160 marks, but a year later the price had climbed to 220 billion marks — at a time when one U.S. dollar was worth 4.2 trillion marks.
A trillion here, a trillion there, and pretty soon you’re talking real money.
And we can’t help but wonder: How many votes could $10 trillion buy?
