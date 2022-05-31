In Western Maryland, we love our rivers and our bike trails. They drive some of the tourism in the area and allow us to get in tune with nature.
So, combining a wild river, like the Youghiogheny, and a bike and walking path, like Eastern Continental Divide Loop Trail, is an obvious call, right?
State Sen. George Edwards and state Del. Wendell Beitzel think so.
Well, it’s not exactly that easy of a choice.
The Youghiogheny is Maryland’s only wild river. Its “wildness” is protected by the Scenic and Wild Rivers System, which was enacted by the General Assembly in 1968.
For proponents of leaving the river be, the prehistoric and wild nature of the area is itself the draw. They say that putting in a bike trail would degrade that fact.
However, a portion of trail running from Sang Run to Swallow Falls also makes a lot of sense. There is already a portion of the Eastern Continental Divide Loop Trail running from McHenry to Swallow Falls State Park that would make for an easy connection.
Where things get weird is in the lack of clarity provided to other invested parties by the state representatives on the decision to allocate the money.
Multiple fellow stakeholders — like the Garrett County commissioner’s office and the DNR — are being rather upfront about their surprise at the $4.7 million allocation and that is the most concerning part.
Beitzel proposing an equivalence between the painful flight of industry from the region and the putting in of a walking and biking trail is odd, as well.
It seems like a whole lot of upside-down operating is coming from elected representatives in this case. Being charitable, it’s overzealousness, having a neat idea and racing to start without laying the foundation.
Why not hold some public meetings, inform the shareholders and lay out the case for the trail?
In that setting, debate the voracity of each viewpoint; leaving the river wild or increasing public ease of access.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.