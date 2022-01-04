Although it may not seem like it with the way the weather has been so far to start the season, the snow is coming, whether we want it or not. The events in Virginia on Monday, wherein hundreds of travelers were stranded all night along a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 south of D.C. due to sudden shock of seven to 11 inches of snow, made that fact abundantly clear.
As of Tuesday morning, rescue workers and tow trucks were still untangling the multi-lane traffic jam, caused when multiple tractor-trailers jackknifed.
Bad weather is indiscriminate, as U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine found out the hard way, as he was stuck in his car for at least 21 hours after trying to commute to the Capitol from Richmond.
“This has been a miserable experience,” said Kaine, to WTOP radio in Washington.
When the winter weather gets here, we should be prepared, lest we end up stranded in freezing temperatures like our Virginia brethren. And the best way to do that is keeping our cars kitted up.
One vital tip is to keep a full to semi-full gas tank, filling up anytime the vehicle falls below half-full. Should you become stalled or stranded, the car will be able to hold out for a good long while and provide enough heat to keep a person upright.
There are the obvious items — jumper cables, a first aid kit, a flashlight and phone charger — that are probably already in most cars, and can come in handy even when the weather is fine.
As for the materials to keep in the trunk, an extra set of winter-sturdy clothing is prime — boots, beanie, gloves, jacket and pants. Keep a warm blanket as well.
Consider having a candle and lighter, a notepad and something to write with, a few general tools, a portable air compressor and even a bag of kitty litter to help battle slippery conditions.
Maybe even keep some bottled water and a few nonperishables. A few hours without food is fine, but once it starts pushing on a day without nourishment, hunger can become something fierce and uncomfortable.
The cost of being extra cautious and having less space in the trunk for a few months is much lower than the alternative.
Also, it may sound like common sense, but check the weather before traveling. There’s nothing worse than getting caught unaware. Let’s let the unfortunate souls who found themselves trapped on the highway Monday be the example we learn by, rather than having to learn it ourselves firsthand.
