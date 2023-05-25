Construction on the downtown pedestrian mall has been underway for more than a month as anyone who has been through the area is well aware. It would be hard to miss it.
The infrastructure update is needed, no doubt about it.
And there’s no question that it’s been tough on some of the downtown mall’s stakeholders, particularly the restaurateurs.
Bill Shaffer, owner of City Lights American Grill at 59 Baltimore St., said the construction has hurt his business, especially the outdoor dining aspect.
Business is down at City Lights by almost 25% from last year, which is most likely a direct result of the redevelopment project.
“I had enough outdoor dining for 40 people and that’s gone,” Shaffer told our Teresa McMinn. “Nobody will sit outside because of the noise and the dirt.”
It was always inevitable that the work would disrupt the downtown mall ecosystem in some way, especially outside dining. It’s reasonable to assume that people wouldn’t want to eat next to the loud noise and debris.
That’s what happens when there’s construction; life is temporarily disrupted because growth requires destruction, and destruction is dirty and messy.
The project seems to be on schedule. Hopefully, work can finish ahead of the projected 12- to 18-month window so that financial recovery for the mall business community is not too heavy a lift.
Some innovative ideas, like shuttling guests from hotels to downtown restaurants, have been suggested.
Not all business owners have been feeling the pinch.
Roger Lantz, owner of M & M Bake Shop, said “people are coming in. It’s working good.”
Sidewalks are open and all businesses along Baltimore Street are accessible.
“Our business owners are a resilient group and are working to encourage both our locals and our visitors to visit downtown Cumberland,” Becky McClarran, marketing chair for the Downtown Cumberland Business Association, said.
The infrastructure improvements will be a positive for the community in the long run, but will have a pretty sour aftertaste if help isn’t provided to the impacted business owners.
