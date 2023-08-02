The following editorial appeared in the Beckley Register-Herald. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times-News.
Under curious if not untenable circumstances, West Virginia University’s Board of Governors agreed unanimously on Monday to extend President E. Gordon Gee’s contract even as school bean counters, administrators and heads of various departments are furiously cutting away at a $45 million budget shortfall. Classes resume in just a few weeks, after all.
But the obvious question that no one has asked: How could Gee and the school administrative infrastructure he manages seem to have been caught flatfooted, maintaining spending and hiring patterns of the past several years even as trouble was brewing on the budget horizon?
It is fair to ask: Who was minding the store?
In what reads now as an indictment of his own stewardship of the university’s finances, Gee said this during his State of the University address in late March: “Imagine a garden that is filled with flowers but is never pruned. It is difficult to see the beauty when it is overgrown. My friends, we have been overgrown for a very long time.”
Perhaps Voltaire’s lesson from “Candide” escapes President Gee, but, yes, we must always tend to our garden — before it goes to seed.
Gee’s contract, which remains at $800,000 a year, is now set to expire in two years, on June 30, 2025. But the president’s relevancy may run out before then, if it hasn’t already, if he cannot pay more attention to the books — the balance sheet, in this case — and be more forthcoming about the financial standing of the university with the state’s taxpayers who fund his take-home pay.
Gee should have been sounding the alarm this past spring, if not sooner, while the Legislature was in session. He certainly has been neither persuasive nor effective in twisting the arms of policymakers in Charleston while simultaneously moving public opinion.
Policy analysis at West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy found that if West Virginia lawmakers had kept higher education funding at the same levels as a decade ago — roughly corresponding to the start of Gee’s second stint as WVU president — the school would have an estimated additional $37.6 million in state funding for FY 2024. And that would have left a more manageable $7.4 million budget gap for the year ahead.
In previous analysis, the Center found that over the same period higher education funding by the Legislature was down by about a quarter, adjusted for inflation. Also worth noting, the analysis said that, over the same period, the value of the Promise Scholarship has eroded, “going from a scholarship covering the full cost of in-state tuition at a public college or university to a fixed block grant that covers just 63 percent of tuition on average.”
Most certainly, there will be more adjustments and damage in the not-so-distant future. The deficit, experts say, could grow to $75 million annually by 2028 if current enrollment and tuition trends continue, to say nothing about sagging and unenthusiastic long-term support from state legislators. There are no indications showing an abrupt turnabout in fortunes or attitudes on any of those fronts.
But now we know, since after the Legislature adjourned in March, the state of financial affairs in Morgantown. And, unlike Gee, we do not see anything transformational in a positive way coming out of the necessary and deeply disruptive retooling of educational offerings at the state’s flagship university.
Now, we need to go back to work in Charleston with more appropriate support for first-class education and students in a state that badly needs just that, K-12 and beyond, by the truckload.
And we need our leaders to keep the garden cultivated at all times.
No overgrowth, President Gee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.