Who were the first men to design, build and fly a powered airplane?
If you said “Orville and Wilbur Wright,” you would be right.
Now, try this: Who was the first woman to design, build and fly an airplane?
Lillian Bland did it in 1910. She became a photojournalist working for newspapers in London — a vocation most women would not have adopted — and liked to hunt, fish, smoke cigarettes and wear trousers.
Inspired by a photograph of the monoplane in which the Frenchman Louis Blériot flew across the English Channel in 1909, she decided to build her own airplane. She started with a glider, then mounted a 20-horsepower engine on it and named it the Mayfly, as in “may fly, may not fly.” It did fly, for about a quarter of a mile.
Her father thought flying was unsafe and improper for a young woman, so he bought her a Model T Ford to wean her off the airplane. Within a year, she was running a car dealership in Belfast, but gave that up to be married.
Some other notable women you may not know about:
• Dorothy Lawrence was 19 and wanted to be a correspondent during World War I. She got hold of a British uniform, cut her hair, restrained her chest with a corset and made other cosmetic changes to make herself look like a man, then got forged identity papers, went to the front lines and helped to lay mines. Eventually she was arrested and thought to be a spy or a prostitute. Her memoir, “Sapper Dorothy Lawrence: The Only English Woman Soldier,” was heavily censored by the government.
• Grace Hopper joined the U.S. Navy at age 37 during World War II and became a rear admiral before retiring in 1986. She helped program the Mark I, the first electromechanical computer. When a moth shorted out the Mark II computer, she said it had to be “debugged.” Now you know the source of that term.
• Rosalind Franklin took the picture of DNA’s double-helix structure in 1951 that enabled Francis Crick and James Watson to “discover” DNA and win a Nobel Prize. Franklin was never thanked or even mentioned.
• Amelia Bloomer was an Ohio suffragist and established “The Lily,” one of the first newspapers to be written, edited and published by women. A champion of clothing reform, she said women should ditch petticoats and corsets for looser tops and shorter skirts that had pants underneath. She didn’t invent, but made popular, the undergarments that came to be known as “bloomers.”
• Hedy Lamarr, the actress, was considered the most beautiful woman in the world and also was an inventor. She patented a way to automatically and continually change radio frequencies and offered it to the Navy during World War II. The Navy refused, but frequency-hopping is the key to today’s secret-communication technology.
Many Maryland women have done notable things, including:
• Rachel Carson attended Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and lived in Silver Spring. A marine biologist, she became one of the world’s most revered conservationists and environmentalists. Her book, “Silent Spring,” led to nationwide bans on DDT and other pesticides and inspired a movement that led to creation of the Environmental Protection Agency.
• Elizabeth Ann Bayley Seton was the first native-born American canonized by the Roman Catholic Church, founded the nation’s first Catholic girls’ school in Emmitsburg and established the Sisters of Charity. She is the patron saint of widows and seafarers, and her feast day is Jan. 4.
• Verda Mae Freeman Welcome was the first African-American woman elected to any state senate (Maryland’s, in 1962). She already had been in the House of Delegates and served 25 years in the General Assembly, working to pass employment regulations and legislation that eliminated racial discrimination.
• Virginia Hall Goillot of Baltimore was an intelligence agent for the United States and the United Kingdom during World War II, working with French Resistance groups. The historian Michael Richard Daniell Foot said she “became an expert at support operations — organizing resistance movements; supplying agents with money, weapons, and supplies; helping downed airmen to escape; offering safe houses and medical assistance to wounded agents and pilots.” She was recruited by the British after having been an ambulance driver for the French Army.
• Irene Amos Morgan was from Baltimore, but became Virginia’s Rosa Parks. She was employed on a B-26 bomber production line during World War II and riding an interstate bus when she refused to give up a seat the driver said was in “the white section.” The Supreme Court ruled it was unconstitutional to apply Virginia’s segregation law on a bus that crossed state lines and operated under federal regulations.
• Mary Young Pickersgill of Baltimore was commissioned by Maj. George Armistead to create a flag for Fort McHenry that would be so big the British had no trouble seeing it. Francis Scott saw it, too, and wrote what became our national anthem.
