As the community continues to work through the grief and trauma of the tragic stabbing death of 17-year-old Saiquan Jenkins last Thursday, we have been nothing short of in awe of the bravery and presence of mind and spirit and strength students from Fort Hill to Allegany to Mountain Ridge to Keyser and more — and all the way to Morgantown — have shown.
It shouldn’t have to be this way — no child, no family, no one — should have to hold the unbearable weight of senseless tragedy, like a hazy veil descended on the mind, within them. But we shouldn’t look away and cower either, and Jenkins’ teammates and classmates haven’t. They’ve faced it head on.
Students at nearly every local school and schools of the rich Appalachian knot wore red on Friday in honor of Jenkins. Mere hours after the incident, a vigil was organized and held at Grace Brethren Church on Williams Road.
On Friday in Frostburg during the coin toss before the Mountain Ridge and Keyser game, Miners players Nathaniel Washington and Uma Pua’auli went out holding a No. 3 jersey in honor of Jenkins.
“Those two played on a travel team with Saiquan over the summer. Obviously, that’s why they were carrying the jersey out there. Those two in particular had to do an emotional gut check. I’m super proud of how they stepped up tonight,” said Mountain Ridge head coach Ryan Patterson.
The decision for Fort Hill to play the Homecoming game Saturday was put to and made by the teammates on the Sentinels’ varsity football team, who came together and decided Friday to play. Prior to the Fort Hill and Allegany game, members of the opposing Allegany team carried between them a No. 3 jersey onto the field. After the game, Fort Hill players and cheerleaders placed the Old Iron Kettle received for winning — the outcome being the furthest thing from important at the time — on the memorial to Jenkins and kneeled surrounding it.
It’s hard to know what to say, and sometimes saying nothing is the best course of action. We would be wise to listen to the kids’ heavy, beating hearts; follow their actions and appreciate their grace in handling it all.
We admire the students and their ability to take action and lead through the toughest of times, showing how we can rally, come together, lift one another up and find common cause in our humanity.
It brings to mind the saying “wise beyond their years,” but in moments of emotional turmoil like this it just seems hollow, as we have more to learn from the kids than we could ever teach them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.