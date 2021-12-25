Ellen McDaniel-Weissler

Bella Moosie da Dawg is most bewildered:
Every year when the Cold Time comes, my Peoples start acting weird. I mean, weirder than usual, which is goin’ some! My Mommy People doesn’t like a warm house, so I have to burrow under two or three blankets instead of just one, and my Daddy People and the oldest of the Two Young Male Peoples, they have to bundle up in layers just so Mommy People can keep the temperature in the house at what she calls “62 degrees.”
What she means is: FREAKING COLD! The youngest of the Two Young Male Peoples seems to feel much the same as the Mommy People; he’s even weirder than she is. At least she puts on a sweater sometimes. He wears shorts and a T-shirt and points a fan at his bed every night, no matter how much I am shivering. If he’d like to know why I won’t sleep on his bed with him – HELLO!
It’s lucky the Mommy People sometimes makes hot crackly stuff in our Hot Crackly Box in the family room. She makes the Daddy People and the other two cut big logs of wood, which I am not allowed to wee-wee on, and she sticks them in the Hot Crackly Box and makes them get all hot and flamey-looking, and then I can sleep on the sofa with only one blanket. But when she goes upstairs to her sleeping room, she makes the hot crackly stuff go away, and then I get cold again.
So I go up the stairs and stand outside her sleeping room, and I bark till she comes and opens the door for me. Then I jump up on the sleeping sofa, and I snuggle down between her and the Daddy People and crawl under a blanket so I can get warm again. The Daddy People doesn’t sound happy when I do this, but they both make room for me, so I guess they love me anyway.
My walkies seem to get shorter during the Cold Time, too. We used to go for long walkies in the woods, and since the Mommy People likes cold, I thought that when it got cold our walkies would be even longer — but no such luck. I think the Mommy People wouldn’t mind longer walks, but the other Peoples who come along with us say things like “Can we go back now? My feet are freezing!” and the Mommy People always sighs and says “Okay.” And back we go. Their feet are freezing? I don’t even have shoes on, and my feet are fine. These humans are so fragile and weak. They need to work out more.
But the absolute weirdest part of the Cold Time is when my Peoples go and cut down a tree and bring the whole thing into the house. They don’t chop it into smaller bits and make it vanish inside the Hot Crackly Box, they bring the whole flippin’ tree into the house. They make a big ceremony out of it. They move half the furniture out of the family room, they slide things around to make space, and then they schlepp this big, dumb, stinky-smelling tree into the house! And, they get even madder if I try to wee-wee on it to mark my territory than they do if I try to wee-wee on the chopped up tree bits.
The Daddy People goes into the room where the Mommy People’s car lives, and he brings in boxes and boxes and dumps them on the floor. Then he climbs on a ladder and winds ropes of something around the tree — then he “plugs it in” and — poof! The tree turns all sorts of colors. It’s astonishing! Before, the tree was just all green, with pokey things sticking out of it — now it’s all colorful and shiny.
Then everyone digs down into the boxes, and they start hanging sparkly things all over the tree using little bits of wire — and they talk the whole time about memories of when they did this in past Cold Times, and what the little sparkly things are, and where they came from. They talk about how someone named “Grandma Ruth” taught my Mommy People how to make some of these things out of milkweed pods and aluminum foil milk bottle caps (whatever they are) and the Mommy People makes us all listen to songs out of the squawky machine that lives on the table under the picture wall — and sometimes the Peoples squawk along, which I could definitely do without. Bring back those three blankets!
Before something called the “pandemic” came along, I knew that the appearance of the Inside-the-House-Tree meant that pretty soon I was going to be hauled off to the Doggy Gaol. But now it seems that the Peoples who used to come and visit during the Cold Time can’t come anymore, so I get to stay home. This is wonderful! It means that I get treats out of a big sock they hang up for me over the Hot Crackly Box, and when the Daddy People cooks a turkey for dinner on the Happy Day, I get lots of bites of turkey and potato. If I have to put up with a tree living in the house in order to get all of this largesse, I guess I can put up with it.
My Mommy People loves this part of the Cold Time best of all the year, and the Daddy People likes to see her happy, so he goes along with all of this nonsense and doesn’t grumble ... much. The Two Young Male Peoples like to eat the cookies she bakes and tear open things under the tree on Happy Day Morning (I’m also not allowed to wee-wee on those) so overall, I guess this is a good time. It’s gooder now than when I had to go to Doggy Gaol. Mommy People misses the other Peoples who used to visit, and I feel sorry for her, but — hell no, I don’t. I don’t have to go to Doggy Gaol anymore, so wahoo!
Sorry Mommy People. Don’t hold it against me. I love you anyway. Don’t be sad. This is the Happy Cold Time, and everyone should remember to be happy and laugh and squawk, if that makes them feel good.
This year I’m going to try to take down my own sock from over the Hot Crackly Box while everyone else is sleeping. Saving them the trouble of taking it down for me is the least I can do.
Merry Happy Day to everyone!
Bella
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
