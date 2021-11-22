Ellen McDaniel-Weissler

Hello. Mommy says I can write the column for her this week, because she is full of turkey and doesn’t want to sit upright at the computer. This is the silliest thing I’ve ever heard.
I ate all the turkey I could get my paws on, and I’d eat more if someone would just drop some on the floor. Daddy and I agree on this — you can never have too much turkey! (Although, since he would eat pasta every night of the week if Mommy would let him, maybe he is just humoring me…?)
I think we are coming into the weird part of the year now. It is very cold out, and all the trees are naked and shivering in the wind. Mommy says she can’t wait for the snow to start, and I think snow is wonderful, but Daddy says snow makes his back hurt.
Sometimes I look out the window while it is snowing, and Mommy and Daddy and my two big brothers are out next to the box Mommy’s car lives in, with great big flat spoons, scraping up all the snow from the ground. Then they put it in big piles in front of our living box, and the piles are so tall that I can’t jump off the front porch when I go for my walkies, but have to go down the steps like boring humans. I could jump into the snow piles, I guess, but I’m afraid I might not get out again. My legs are pretty short.
And then the snow just blows off the piles back onto the driveway anyhow, so what good is it?
After my people pile up all the snow, more of it falls and they have to go out and scrape it up again. I think there is a critical flaw in this plan. Mommy and Daddy need to rethink this. Maybe they should just put up a great big piece of cloth over the driveway so the snow can’t get to it. Humans just don’t have any common sense.
It turns out that we have turkey time at our house twice during the weird months. We have turkey on a day called Thanksgiving, and then all over again a few weeks later on a day called Christmas. I love turkey, don’t get me wrong, but it seems like we are wasting a good opportunity here.
One of those days we could have ham or pot roast or squirrel or something. (There are plenty of squirrels in the backyard, and I’ve been trying to catch one for years; you never know, I could get lucky!) Whatever it is we are celebrating with this turkey re-run, I’m pretty sure the turkeys would appreciate a break.
I didn’t used to get to be around for most of these turkey celebrations. I used to have to go stay in the Doggie Gaol during Christmas, because my uncle and cousin are allergic to me. That means that when I come to greet them at the door, they do a lot of sneezing and their noses run and their eyes swell up and they look like Freida Mae, the pug dog that used to live with us. I tell them I am sorry, and I try to lick them to show them that there are no hard feelings, but Mommy and Daddy decided it would be easier if I just took a trip to the Doggie Gaol while the allergic family are around.
Easier for whom, I’d like to know! If they think it’s easy spending days on end in a cage, with no people to snuggle with and not even any turkey dinner, they’ve got rocks in their heads! I often think they do anyway.
Fortunately for me, Daddy says the allergic family won’t be coming for Christmas this year, because my uncle is working in a place called Brussels and the allergic family is going to spend Christmas together there. Mommy is sad not to be seeing them again — they didn’t come last Christmas because of an evil villain named COVID. I asked Daddy if I could bite COVID, if he came to our house, but Daddy didn’t seem to understand. Perhaps Santa should bring Daddy a Doggie Dictionary for Christmas this year.
On Thanksgiving I don’t have to visit the Doggie Gaol, because my people go away to another house for the turkey celebration. This is lonely for me, but since I know they will be bringing lots of turkey and other goodies home with them at the end of the day, I try to bear up. Sometimes some of the other cousins, who aren’t allergic to me, come over to our house and pet me on my head, so I don’t feel like quite such an outcast.
Mommy started baking a long time before the Thanksgiving day. She made what she calls cakes and pies and cookies, but I think they are just “yummies”. I helped her tremendously by standing faithfully beside her in the kitchen all day, tripping her, getting underfoot, begging for food and grabbing anything that fell on the floor, even the chocolate chip she said I’m not supposed to have. I even barked hysterically any time the mail carrier came to the door with a package.
You’re welcome.
Mommy says I am a pain in the petunias, but then she gives me a dog biscuit, so I’m getting mixed messages here. I guess I’ll go on being a pain.
I get even more goodies at the Christmas turkey celebration. Mommy says that Santa Claus, whoever that might be, brings treats and puts them into a gigantic sock for me, a sock which hangs in front of the hot-crackly-wood-destroying hole in our family room wall. Whoever this Santa Claus is, I can never smell anything but Mommy on the treats that come out of this sock, so they must wear the same perfume.
The cold outside makes me come in from walkies feeling very frisky, so I don’t have to collapse on the kitchen floor like I do in the hot summer. And when the two turkey celebrations come, my two big brothers are home all day, so I get plenty of snuggling and treats and walkies. Maybe I shouldn’t call this the weird time, I should call it the happy time! Especially now that Doggie Gaol is a thing of the past.
But maybe we could have ham for Christmas this year? Dogs aren’t picky, you understand, but a little variety is always welcome ...
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
