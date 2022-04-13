Ellen McDaniel-Weissler

Forgive me for becoming bittersweet and sentimental again, but we are, as a family, approaching the end of another era. Our youngest child is about to graduate from high school. He is going to officially become a man.
He isn’t ready — and I’m not ready for him to be ready.
We are long past the “sit on mommy’s lap and get rocked to sleep” stage — in fact, the tiny baby who was born premature is now built like a linebacker — but my heart can’t wrap itself around the idea that he is going to head off and face the world. He still needs me.
Or perhaps the truth is, I still need him to need me.
He frequently voices his apprehensions about what the adult world will expect of him. He doesn’t know how to do taxes, doesn’t yet have a driver’s license, has never held a job, not even babysitting. I’m embarrassed to say it, but he has been sheltered and cosseted probably far more than is good for him. But when you’ve lost four babies to miscarriage, and almost lost a fifth to pre-eclampsia, you tend to become overprotective.
That’s my story and I’m sticking with it.
He is a genuinely sweet-natured kid, loving and affectionate, but also brash and frequently enormously loud. Is it just my doting mother’s eye which sees this as an enchanting combination? I hope some other adoring human being will feel the same and someday become the life partner he yearns for.
To say that he will be facing the world immediately is a bit of a stretch. He hasn’t decided yet whether or not he wants to go to college or learn a trade. Blacksmithing held him enthralled for the space of a few weeks, but he decided it was not to be a career. He really hasn’t had much experience in what the world has to offer, and COVID has cruelly constricted his horizons in the last couple of years. So, for the time being, we will still have him at home with us, and I can’t say I’m sorry.
In times past the younger generations often continued to live with the older, and in many cultures that is still the norm. In America in the 21st century we live by the mantra that by the age of 18 a human being should be out on his or her own, making a way in the world, independent and self-determining. I think in general this is a good thing, but if circumstance militates against it, that’s no huge tragedy. Independence will come with time, and I’d rather have him be ready than to be launched before he is fully fledged.
As for his fear of the adult world, I can identify completely. I remember coming downstairs in the wee hours of the morning to share my apprehensions with my own mother about the responsibilities I would have to navigate as an adult. Her eminently practical reaction was, “well, you don’t have much choice, so just accept it and go back to bed.”
I thought at the time that her response was singularly lacking in empathy and very unlike my loving mother; but years later a possible explanation for it occurred to me.
She lost her own mother when she was only 14, and overnight had to become the woman of the house, with no female mentor to whom she could confide her own fears and of whom she could seek solace and advice. No wonder she had little time for my youthful megrims. No one had indulged hers, with the result that she grew up very self-sufficient, resourceful and practical — but only after a difficult time rowing through rough waters to land safely.
Perhaps we should have been harder on our sons, or expected more of them. Perhaps we are playing catch-up now; but I think in the long run the important thing is to make sure they know they are loved and supported, and that their parents stand behind them in whatever path they choose. Our youngest may leave the nest later in his years than American culture thinks wise, but we will see to it that he is ready and eager, not apprehensive and unprepared.
In the meantime, looking across the dinner table at his grinning face, cringing at his unreserved cursing about his computer games in the other room, or watching him tromp off to the basement rec room to spend time hanging out with his older brother, I find myself simply rejoicing in the man that is my son. Or rather, in the men that both my sons have become. Whether they have been booted from the nest or not, whether they have chosen on their own to stay or go, I am proud of them, their loving hearts, agile wits and idiosyncrasies.
May they always feel welcome under our roof, and may they look back on their growing up years as a time of magic, wonder and the embrace of parents who adore them.
Good luck, Alasdair Quinn. We are always here, as long as you need us. I have no doubt that you and your brother will reach for the stars in the end, and come safely into harbor in the world of adulthood. We have done our best to prepare you both for the journey. May it be a blast! May you find love. And may you always remember the songs I sang as I rocked you to sleep. They were lullabies from my heart to yours, part of the soundtrack of your childhood, and a gift I hope you will someday pass on to your children.
I feel you in my arms always and in my heart for eternity.
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.