As the owner of Howell Automotive, I have seen firsthand the obstacles to business growth created by misguided government rules. I try to use my knowledge as a business owner to make changes that grow our state’s economy, and I have serious concerns about the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s proposal to further restrict emissions standards for light- and medium-duty vehicles, particularly their possible implications for West Virginia.
The EPA’s proposed emissions standards for model years 2027-2032 would effectively ban gasoline and diesel vehicles, forcing consumers to go all electric. These rules will have far-reaching impacts for West Virginia consumers, as well as the decades old industry built around the internal combustion engine. This proposal, as drafted, will decisively, and unfairly, tilt the U.S. car and truck market toward electric vehicles over the next decade.
I have long been an advocate for legislation that prevents big government from interfering with the individual right to express oneself through your vehicle and the ability to choose the vehicle that is best suited to you, your family and your business. If these rules go into effect as drafted, EVs could soon be the only option for new car buyers.
The U.S. market and West Virginians, specifically, remain skeptical of new EV technology and the infrastructure ready to support it. In 2022, just 817 battery-electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles were sold in our state. Similarly, according to a recent report by J.D. Power, concerns about charging issues and pricing, as well as confusion around federal tax credits, are prompting more shoppers to avoid purchasing EVs. These policies would severely reduce consumer choice and adversely impact the largely rural vehicle owners of our state.
In terms of our economy, small businesses will be the most vulnerable to the disruptions caused by a government-regulated seismic shift to battery-electric vehicles. The automotive industry plays a significant role in West Virginia’s economic vitality. In our state alone, the auto industry supports $1.3 billion in labor income and more than 27,000 jobs. The state also benefits from sales taxes on auto parts and services, which would be severely limited if these regulations shift the balance to EVs.
We believe government policies should support the work of small businesses. Instead, these proposed rules limit the ability of these businesses and the market to find innovative solutions to reach the goal of eliminating vehicle emissions.
Finally, these rules do not currently support a diversified zero-emissions approach that takes advantage of breakthroughs across the spectrum of emerging technologies. American-grown biofuels, hydrogen, synthetic fuels, carbon capture, and innovations in engine production, as well as hybrid technologies, could all be part of the equation to help us reach the goal of eliminating vehicle emissions.
It’s important for West Virginians to get involved. Let your federal legislators know how important vehicle choice and supporting innovation are to you. It’s not enough for them to say “they are with us.” They need to demonstrate legislative action for West Virginians to truly believe they are on our side.
Gary Howell, a Republican from Keyser, West Virginia, represents the 87th House of Delegates district.
