Daily, I sit at my desk, performing work or play. Beside my desk is the window that looks out upon the patio and picnic table.
Beyond that is our yard and beyond that a line of very tall trees that outline this edge of the wooded area.
The trees were planted, within the ken of my memory, by my brother Clyde. He was born in the 1920s and lived to be 93. He is gone now, but the trees remain, tall and stately.
It is a strange feeling to look all around and realize that you are older than almost any tree, within your line of vision.
Looking in the other direction, one sees a thick line of evergreens that were planted by a neighbor when I was young. I rather imagine that Bob would be surprised if he could see them now. He is gone, but the trees just keep growing.
Beyond that lies the archery club property. I look at some of those very large trees and remember that they were not there when I ran through those fields as a kid.
Some have come into existence, grew old and fallen over, but I’m still standing — well, most days.
Coming back to my desk and the view from my window, I am intrigued daily by an area that I cannot seem to understand.One of those trees that my brother planted seems to have died. Its trunk is obvious, and those naked, branches are dark and bare. But yet there seems to be an abundance of leaves around some of the branches. How can this be?
So, day after day I look out the window and promise myself that I am going to walk out there and see what the story is. One of these days.
So, yesterday I did! I put my shoes on, grabbed my sweater and a small plastic bag of apple peels that I scatter for the deer, and I was off on what proved to be an adventure.
OK, I found that the tree was dead, or nearly so. Most of the leaves that I could see from my window were on a neighboring tree, with a few still growing on the near dead limbs of this tree.
The earth was spongy, as it often is, where tree growth is heavy. I looked around and walked a little farther into the tree growth. As with most “new-growth” forest areas, there were many tiny trees trying to grow — multiple saplings reaching upwards, toward the sunlight.
Satisfied, I decided to return home. As I turned and took the first step, I was shocked. I stopped and looked again at what seemed to be a very large morel mushroom. But it couldn’t be!
I thought that the season should be over and the cold and troublesome rains had probably discouraged them from coming up. But it really looked like a morel, and there was another — and another; these, even bigger than the first.
How could anything look so much like a morel, and not be a morel? Granted, I had not even seen a morel in several years. When my brother Paul passed away, we no longer went to the woods and hunted morels.
Paul was the champion at finding them, while I was the least talented. He could find them where I had just searched and would have sworn there were none.
So I filled my bag and went home and we had morels fried in egg batter for lunch. Were they good? No, they were Incredible.
Loretta Nazelrod Brown is a Cumberland freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
