It's funny how different two dogs can be, and how a new one can worm its way into your heart in a short space of time.
We are taking care of a friend's dog while she recovers from COVID. Her husband passed away from the virus the day before Thanksgiving, and poor little pug Freida Mae doesn't know she won't be seeing her daddy again. We are showering her with extra attention and treats to try to make her feel at home and loved until her mommy is well enough to have her back again, but, as with every guest, there have been adjustments.
Freida Mae's initial days at our house were rather fraught. First of all, our own dog, Bella (whose guest-column you read in this space some months ago) was not sure what to make of the interloper. She wasn't actively hostile to Freida Mae, just wary. There have been a few growls and some warning snaps, especially when chew bones are at stake, but on the whole they're getting along pretty well. The other adjustment has been accommodating her routine to ours and vice versa, but after a couple of weeks it's going like clockwork. She's an imp, too, and her shenanigans are keeping us in stitches!
Bella likes to sleep on the blue sofa or on our eldest son's bed. Freida Mae wasn't sure where she wanted to snooze, but wasn't interested in any of the spots we thought she'd pick. We tried putting some soft blankets in a perfectly-sized cardboard box in the family room, but that didn't go so well — she kept refusing to sleep in it, but chewed up the cardboard and ate it, till I soaked the edges in sriracha sauce.
Apparently Freida has no Mexican blood ...
Finally she claimed a corner of the tan sofa and has slept there ever since. She also discovered that she can jump up to the back of the sofa and balance there, allowing her to look out the window and bark shrilly at all the things that aren't there. Sometimes for 20 minutes. Straight.
Grin
If you sit down on the tan sofa or on my recliner chair, Freida will jump up behind your head and perch on your shoulder, like a rather plump and menacing beige parrot. She also likes to trample around on human laps, which isn't so much a problem for me, but is emphatically unpopular with the members of my family equipped with certain male apparatus, if you get my drift.
Following her mommy's instructions, we feed Freida royally. Bella appears deprived in comparison — I guarantee SHE thinks so! While we feed Freida in one room behind a closed door, Bella gets a treat in the kitchen to distract her. Freida must also take certain pills twice daily, which initially was rather a chore till we were introduced to “pill pockets” — edible, squishy little containers for the pills, which a dog will consume in one gulp. Much easier than forcing it down her throat — or hiding it in the peanut butter we discovered we didn't have in the cupboard.
Walking both dogs simultaneously is a two-person job, requiring an intricately choreographed dance aimed at untangling their constantly interweaving leashes. My son Quinn and I have become adept at this, maintaining an uninterrupted flow of conversation as we dodge, pirouette, duck and limbo. Astaire and Rogers would be impressed! We have a fenced-in backyard in which the dogs can roam at will, but we try to take them out for walks at least twice a day anyway.
We walk about a mile to a nearby church where Quinn says there is a “gym” in his Pokemon “Go” game. (Yeah, that's what I said, too.) I bravely dodge and weave both dogs by myself while he sits at a picnic table and “battles” to “win back” the gym. If I am still alive after this performance, we take an alternate route home. Both dogs love these walks, but Freida is far better behaved than Bella, who will assiduously defend what she believes to be her personal territory, (which apparently extends all the way to Montana) by barking hysterically at everything from humans to butterflies to the invisible ghosts of Native Americans who once roamed these lands.
Freida thinks Bella is insane. And she's not wrong...
For access to our fenced-in backyard we have a dog door inset into a back entrance. (We let my husband use the human door.) After days of coaxing Freida with training treats we finally managed to initiate her into the mysteries of coming into the house from the backyard through this door, but she refused to reverse the performance and exit the house that way. Maybe she was just conning me for more treats. As of this writing she has finally learned to navigate the door as an exit as well as an entry — so well done, Freida! Now I don't have to get up out of my chair just as the Nazis have cornered the von Trapp family in the abbey.
We put back the dog gate we used to have in the kitchen doorway to keep Freida from bolting up the stairs into the bedrooms, but sometimes it doesn't close in time, and then a rare chase ensues, often involving more than one member of the family. I don't know what I'll do for exercise when Freida goes home.
Because of the respiratory issues pugs have, what I initially thought was the sound of my husband snoring from the bedroom upstairs turns out to be just Freida breathing normally. She likes to play tug-of-war with the cloth squeaky green dragon toy my husband bought her, and she will chew anything not nailed down, including sofa pillows, random scraps of paper, socks she cadges from the laundry room, and my finger. She is clearly still a puppy, so my husband brought home a pair of identical hard nylon chew bones for the dogs to enjoy — but Freida wants Bella's and Bella wants Freida's, and both bones are both bigger than Freida's head. They also weigh more than she does, making their transport in her mouth problematic. I've tried breaking them into smaller bits, but nothing short of a chainsaw seems to make any impression on them.
I'm sure Freida can't wait to get home to her mommy, who needs her comfort deeply at this time; but we will miss having her around the house when she has left. We are suckers for dogs, and little Freida Mae has crept into our hearts. I hope she knows she's welcome to visit anytime — we just need a day's notice to stock up on sriracha and peanut butter!
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
