This day started out weird. I mean, WEIRD!
Having gotten to bed late last night, I was just becoming conscious around 9:30 a.m. when the house shook with some sort of tremor. What in the …?
The dog leaped up and began to bark. From all corners of the house, family members appeared. “Did you feel that?” “What the heck was that?!” “Did a tree just fall on the house?”
We speculated, explored, even went outdoors to investigate the fallen tree theory.
Nothing.
Gradually the internet revealed the truth: A “testing anomaly” at Northrop Grumman.
Now we live on the top of Haystack Mountain, so I was surprised that we felt such a thing so far from ABL. I am also not thrilled that they are having “testing anomalies” — or, in fact, testing with or without anomalies — at Northrop Grumman. But the oddest thing about this entire episode was that those folks living closest to the explosion’s epicenter felt — NOTHING AT ALL! Is this some sort of a blast radius anomaly to go along with the testing anomaly?
I am not feeling reassured …
The day got progressively weirder. By mid-morning it had begun to snow — which is not weird, exactly, but unusual for this early in November. I was thrilled — I love snow, especially the first snow of the season, and now that hubby works remotely and doesn’t commute to Morgantown anymore, I don’t live with the constant dread of his fiery demise which haunted my days for about 17 years. But as a mother, I am now slightly tempered in my First Snow Euphoria by the fear that my sons will end up at the bottom of the mountain if they have to travel in such weather.
Which today they did. Cautiously, we saw them off to job and university classes in Frostburg. But then the snow changed to rain — to freezing rain — to sleet — and the driveway and road outside our house began to look menacing. We live on the downward slope of the mountain, so just reaching our street without pitching 200 yards down the incline into Braddock Run is problematic. But even if you safely attain the foot of the driveway, you might as well give up trying to ascend. It becomes an ice rink pitched at a 45-degree angle.
As of this writing, one son has made it home safely. He reports Frostburg is a “death trap.” Here in my study I am surrounded by the “tickety-tick” of ice pellets against the window. We can’t get off the mountain to pick up our younger son, the driveway and roads are too treacherous, and we don’t have 4-wheel drive. We’re in the midst of arranging to get him to walk up to Main Street, Frostburg, to stay the night at the Gunter. Unfortunately he’s only got a very thin jacket with him.
Another weird thing about this day is that it has gotten very dark outside, and it is not yet 3 p.m. The entire atmosphere is apocalyptic. Explosions that rock the house, unexpected storms, anxiety over our sons and helplessness — not a pleasant day …
Update: Well, we can’t get off the mountain to pick up youngest son, so we are working on getting an Uber to pick him up and either take him to the Gunter Hotel or bring him as near us as they can, and he’ll have to walk the rest of the way…
Day is getting weirder …
Can’t reach Uber, Queen City Taxi isn’t going to Frostburg in this weather …
And suddenly, an angel appears. I take a chance and call a friend who is in Frostburg; without hesitation, he agrees to pick up our son at his job and bring him as near to our home as the roads permit, so son can walk from there. I am choked up at his kindness, his immediate response and his willingness to put himself out. In spite of everything you hear these days, there are still lovely, generous people in this world.
Hubby is on the way up the road with a warmer coat to meet son when he is dropped off somewhere near us. I will feel better when they are both safely home, and the friend safely arrived at his destination. And when we are all cozily gathered around the fireplace tonight, with hot chocolate and a good movie, I will feel the best of all. Don’t get me wrong — I still love snow; but I love my family more!
Thank you, Mark Ashby. You are one in a million!
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears on alternate weekends.
