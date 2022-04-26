Based on recent polling, President Biden’s job approval is near 40%. About 55% of polled Americans disapprove of his presiding. And 5% are “meh” when asked to grade Biden. I’m a “meh.”
Biden has got some things done. He signed a couple of those Christmas morning-like free money giveaways. He conned the House progressive caucus into agreeing to the big infrastructure bill. He put a Black woman on the Supreme Court; which, even if I didn’t particularly agree with his selection process, he did keep an election promise and I always give a politician credit for actually remembering their campaign pledges. His handling of Ukraine has been solid, except for the occasional not-on-the-teleprompter, World War III risking ad libs.
That said, Biden totally screwed up the Afghanistan withdrawal, bollixed the federal government’s response to COVID-19, grossly mismanaged inflation and the supply chain issues. He, and the Democrats, have stupidly allowed themselves to get on the wrong side of parental rights and crime (“defund the police” — yikes) for which they’ll probably pay a big price in November.
While I’m a “meh” on Biden’s actual job performance, I just don’t like the guy. I don’t hate him with the visceral loathing that “anti-Trumpers” despise Biden’s predecessor; but I’m no fan of this president.
The guy’s been around forever (and ever) so, of course, I knew who he is. To me, he was just one of those garden variety, back-slapping, back-stabbing establishment political hacks who make a long career out of accomplishing nothing except getting reelected and selling their souls to special interests. His alleged geniality and for-the-little-guyness always struck me as disingenuous twaddle; but really no different than so many others in his racket.
But now that he has, incredibly, bubbled up to the top job, I find myself staring at the television at his cadaverous, smarmy, befuddled self and thinking, ”man, I do not like this person.” And when I read about how he has enabled his terrible son and slimy brother, any tiny morsel of respect or affection go flying out the window.
So put me down as “meh” on Biden’s job performance and “ugh” on his character performance.
Jon Ketzner
Cumberland
