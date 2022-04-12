The “Let’s Make a Deal” host recently asked contestants to tell something about themselves that viewers wouldn’t believe.
“That’s easy,” I thought. Most deny the truth that I’ve had 30 surgeries, with more to come; defied death six times; am on my 11th pacemaker, on which I’m totally dependent; lost all but a sliver of low vision as a complication of my second heart surgery (Easter 2006); and despite all, have been rather athletic; was my high school valedictorian; graduated college with honors (twice); excelled in high-energy jobs; and still am an independent woman living adequately by my own means.
And through everything, even while grappling with PTSD for several years in the mid-‘90s (until a knowledgeable psychologist identified it), I maintained my sense of gratitude, balance and faith.
The PTSD was due largely to my limping along for more than a decade with improperly implanted pacemakers to which neither the manufacturer, surgeon, nor my cardiologist at the time would admit. I was symptomatic and struggling, and surrounded by liars and deniers. (Thankfully, I’ve got honest doctors now.)
When I complained, I was told it was in my head: “Medical gaslighting” is today’s term for that warped self-defense tactic of confounding the victim. I’m glad to hear more public conversations about that phenomenon lately, especially as it impacts women’s health.
July this year marks the 50th anniversary of my first heart surgery and first pacemaker implant (for complete heart block, a common complication of surgeries to correct congenital heart defects).
In the first week after that surgery, in the ICU, I felt my condition worsen, rather than improve. When I complained, the nurses patronized me. Then they gaslighted my concerned mother, telling her I was a 16-year-old vying for attention. They let me deteriorate for a week, until I flat-lined. After shocking me back to life, doctors rushed to implant the pacer.
The turnaround was immediate; my recovery, swift. Two weeks later, I was home. Back to school the next month, only my closest friends knew.
My first two pacers each lasted 18 months; the next, three years; then four, up to seven, then 10. For 40 years now, pacemaker batteries have lasted a maximum of 10 years. Manufacturers compete to develop the world’s smallest pacemaker, leadless pacemakers, devices packed with all sorts of computerized frills; but they don’t come up with a longer-lived battery.
Each surgery poses risk for infection and myriad other possibilities for complications. As a 50-year pacer patient, I believe the industry would do tremendous good for patients to develop a 30-year device. However, there’s no motivation or regulation, within or outside the industry, to incentivize or require improved device longevity.
A Sept. 18, 2021, article at the NIH library online notes, “Although only an estimate, various sources list the number of individuals in the United States with an implantable pacemaker anywhere between 500,000 and 3 million.” So go figure how many there might be in the world.
The article goes on: “The chance of pacemaker implantation increases dramatically with age. In fact, over 70% of all pacemakers are implanted in patients over the age of 65.” So the total number will balloon as the population ages.
As I age, I dread the prospects of undergoing several more pacer implant surgeries. A 30-year device becomes desirable.
According to a June 2006 article at NIH, American scientists developed a 20-year nuclear device, implanted in 1972. However, nuclear pacemakers “went out of fashion mainly due to the need for extensive regulatory paperwork.”
Fifty years after that fact, it seems the industry could try again, and do better.
Nancy E. Thoerig
Mount Savage
