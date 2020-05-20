It seems as though we’re in a constant state of crisis these days. Certainly the COVID-19 pandemic is a crisis, but what has happened with the last crisis?
Last year it was the opioid crisis. That’s all we heard every day as headline news. This year COVID-19 is the headline news and almost nothing else.
What has happened to the opioid crisis? Is it no longer important? Is it no longer a crisis? I have not seen or heard anything about it since the first of the year.
Mark Larson
Cumberland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.