For a number of years, the end of March would be marked by pretty much-daily conversations between my best friend and me because in mid-April, we would be going to Gettysburg as Capt. Gary and First Sgt. Goldy.
We’d been away from the place since our last visit in mid-November and were Jonesing to get back to our buddies at Gettysburg Eddie’s and our place beside the cannon on Little Round Top — where we would be surrounded by tourists and pretty girls of all ages.
But Gary got sick, and was sick for a long time, and we thought we were going to lose him. But then he got better and we made our November trip for the anniversary of Lincoln’s Gettysburg address.
We made plans to go again in April, but then he suddenly got worse. Almost exactly three years ago I went to see him in the hospital and he said, “Goldy, start writing!”
He wanted me to give his eulogy, and I did that a few days later.
I haven’t been back to Gettysburg since then, and I want to go — just to see Bill and Tracy and the rest of our buddies at Eddie’s. I might go to Little Round Top, but it wouldn’t be in uniform, and I probably wouldn’t stay for very long.
It wouldn’t be the same, and it never will be the same, so I haven’t tried to find someone else to wear the uniform with me.
All things considered ... even if Gary were still alive, we probably wouldn’t be going this year. Maybe in a few months.
I used to tell the tourists: “Me and the captain was sergeants together, but then we did something nobody with sense would do and damn near got ourselves kilt, so they promoted us. They made him a captain, but figgered I was too damn contrary and cussed too much to be an officer, so they made me a first sergeant.” The Captain didn’t disagree.
First Sgt. Goldy still puts in an appearance a couple of times a year, to help my new buddies with David Judy and McNeill’s Rangers, Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 582, re-enact and shoot their cannon, or to give a speech.
The Captain and Sarge had many great moments at Gettysburg.
We were walking through the parking lot at the motel, heading toward Eddie’s for lunch and a beer or two, when a herd of teenybopper girls saw us from across the street and started jumping up and down and squealing.
They ignored the traffic and ran across the street to surround us so their teacher could take their picture.
One who was about half my height looked straight up at me and said, “Hi! I’m your New Best Friend!”
When such things happened to us at Little Round Top (I likened it to being in the middle of a buffalo stampede), I would look at one of the bystanders and ask, “Now do you understand why we do this?” That always got a chuckle.
One morning, a considerable crowd of soldiers walked past. Most of them grinned and waved to us, and some saluted Gary. (He was a captain. You don’t salute sergeants.)
Soldiers always took to us. Nobody has a greater respect for tradition than active-duty service members, and they love it when someone honors their particular tradition by learning about it and representing it with respect.
A few years before that, a gang of what looked like ROTC cadets marched past in columns, followed by two sergeants first class who were real soldiers.
I told Gary, loudly enough that the sergeants could hear me, “Look, sir! They got two grownups a follerin’ them younguns to keep ‘em from strayin’!”
One of the sergeants stumbled, leaned back and started laughing. The other kept walking, but turned and looked at me with a big grin. I grinned back and waved to him.
A soldier from the big group that walked past told us, “We’ve got two captains that are about to get promoted to major down by the statue of Gouverneur Warren.”
Directly, another came hustling up to tell us, “They’d like you to come and watch.”
Gary and I were immediately like a couple of kids who’d just been asked if we’d like to come and sit in the dugout with the Pirates. (We’d been Pirate fans since we were kids.)
The promotions were handled by Brig. Gen. Thomas Ayres, whose great-great-great-grandfather was Union Army Gen. Romeyn Beck Ayres — who was at Gettysburg, and for whom a road is named.
Gen. Ayres and the two new majors took turns talking about duty, tradition, pride in service and country, love of family, gratitude for all of the above, and so on.
They were articulate and intelligent, and I remember thinking that “Here are some of the reasons I sleep well at night.”
The insignia badges bearing the captain’s bars were attached to the front of their uniforms with Velcro, and the general made a show of flamboyantly ripping them off, tossing them away and replacing them with a major’s oak leaves.
Having finished the ceremony, the general came straight over to where the captain and I were standing. We exchanged salutes, shook hands and talked for a few minutes. He seemed to be as pleased about the encounter as Gary and I were.
Presently, someone else told Gary and me, “The new majors would like to have their pictures taken with the old soldiers!”
First time I’ve ever been hugged by a major ... the lady major, that is; her male counterpart returned our salutes and shook our hands.
And you know what else they did?
They thanked us for being there.
Since I have taken to reminiscing about The Famous Company of Myrtle Beach Golfers now and then, I might as well do the same about The Captain and Sarge, I’m not ready to retire them.
