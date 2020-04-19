So far, I have come across two syndicated columns that discuss the predicament faced by people who have been temporarily deprived of the services provided by those who tend to their hair.
I read neither one because I intend to talk about that and don’t want to risk contamination.
I did notice that one was accompanied by a photograph of someone’s roots, which are considerably different in color from the rest of the hair. That is not a problem I am facing.
The roots of what few hairs remain on the top of my head are the same color as all the rest, and while there is a good bit left on the sides and back of my head, it is uniformly white — roots and all.
I began to turn gray a few decades ago. When I began dating a woman I won’t name in the spring. I shaved off my beard and it was reddish in color, but when I grew it back for deer season that fall, it came in calico.
While I never said this to her, I have told other people she is the one who started turning my hair gray. Some of her relatives understood why and were sympathetic. I suspect that I may have turned some of her hairs gray, as well.
I had no more idea than most other people that the coronavirus was coming, so by sheer chance I did two things that I now would have regretted putting off.
I bought a 12-pack of toilet paper (and still have 11 packs left) and went to see Ruthie for a haircut. Now, I would play hell doing either one. There’s no toilet paper to be had, and Ruthie is practicing stay-at-home.
I’ve told you about her before. When she’s finished trimming what’s left or my hair, she asks if it’s OK and I always say, “Ruthie, you’re a genius.” She appreciates that. We’re old friends, she and her husband and another couple having been my occasional golf partners years ago before she ever started cutting my hair.
Although some people probably would disagree, Ruthie’s profession was deemed nonessential by Maryland’s governor, who ordered stay-at-home.
It would be damn near impossible for beauticians, estheticians, hairdressers or whatever you call them to practice social distancing with their customers. Ruthie and I are unlikely to see each other for some time.
My hair has historically been challenging for anyone who has had to deal with it. That includes my grandfather Jim and his brother Paul (my great-uncle), Uncle Abe (Jim’s son, my dad’s brother) and a couple of other folks.
It was curly and unruly, even when I didn’t let it grow for several months. However, the first time I ever saw a ghost with my own eyes and actually touched it, my hair stood straight up and probably made me look like boxing promoter Don King to anyone who might have witnessed the phenomenon.
That was one of the weirdest feelings I’ve ever had, and my hair was never as curly after that.
If I had a time machine, I would like to go back to the mid-to-late 1950s and visit my grandfather’s barber shop to get a haircut. I would recognize him, but it’s questionable if he would know who I am.
It was a fascinating enough place when I was a little kid, and the adult patrons were comporting themselves (language-wise, at least) as well as they could with innocent ears present.
I’ve been told that when a minister came in, my grandfather would go around to his regular customers and whisper to them, “That man’s a preacher. Watch your (blanketyblank) mouth.”
While shaving the back of my 8-year-old neck with a straight razor, he would tell me to “Stop your (blanketyblank) fidgeting! You want me to cut your (blanketyblank) throat?”
The shop wasn’t quite as colorful when Abe took it over after my grandfather died because the next generation of customers were more moderate in demeanor. When Abe closed the shop, he cut some folks’ hair at his home and was at one time the oldest practicing barber in the state of West Virginia.
The time came when I moved to Cumberland and started going to Paul’s shop. I did this when I had time to spare because Paul would cut for a few seconds and then talk for a few minutes. That was fine with me because I loved Paul and Great-aunt Mary and frequently went to visit them, and Paul and I went to meetings at the Elks’ Lodge and had a couple of drinks afterward.
One of my numerous Former Romantic Interests eventually talked me to going to her hairdresser. She said he cut men’s hair, and would do a good job with my mop.
He led me through a gauntlet of elderly and middle-aged women who were sitting under brightly-colored egg-shaped hairdryers, and I felt as out-of-place as a rooster wearing socks.
The only other time a gang of women looked at me like they did was the night before Thanksgiving when I went home after three days in the country and walked in on my mother’s sorority club meeting looking like a West Virginia deer hunter — carrying a rifle, with a knife hanging from my belt and wearing bloodstained jacket, pants and boots.
I knew every one of those women, but they didn’t act as if they knew me or wanted anything to do with me, and then my mother broke the ice.
“This is my son,” she said, “NOT Charles Manson.” There was a chorus of “Hi, Jimmy!” and I said “Hi!” and made a beeline for my room.
The hairdresser who cut men’s hair led me to a small room about the size of a gas chamber and cut my hair. I let it grow for nine months because he had cut it way too short, and then I went back to him again at my girlfriend’s urging and kept going to him until someone suggested I give Ruthie a try.
Ruthie, dear heart, you’re a genius, and you’re my friend. I miss you and suspect that by the time all this is over I will be quite ready to come and see you again.
