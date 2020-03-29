Cumberland opens with an April sunrise at 7 a.m. and sunset at 7:40 p.m. The sun during April moves from Pisces on April 1-18 and to Aries from April 19-30. Cumberland ends April with a 6:20 a.m. sunrise and 8:07 p.m. sunset.
The moon is half full on April 1, appearing as a D in the southwest evening sky. Along the left straight edge, the sun there is rising, lighting the elevations with the surrounding craters in darkness.
The moon is fullest on the evening of April 7, shining all through the night. The moon is half-full in the morning sky on April 14, appearing as a reverse D in the southern dawn. On April 15, in the southeast dawn, the moon passes by Jupiter and Saturn and then Mars on April 16.
The moon is new on April 23, shifting from the morning to the evening side of the sun. On April 25, a slender crescent moon appears to the left of the bright star Aldebaran.
On April 3, the brilliant planet Venus appears below the Seven Sisters or Pleiades star cluster. On the next evening, the moon appears to the left of the bright star Regulus of Leo.
On the evening of April 26, the moon appears south of the brilliant planet Venus. On the evening of April 30, the evening moon appears half full, resembling a letter D. Along the moon's straight left edge, the sun there is rising, lighting up the elevations while the surrounding low areas are in darkness. T
he end of April features the best evenings for spotting the lunar surface features with a telescope.
Bob Doyle's monthly sky sights column will appear on the last Sunday of each month. He is a retired science teacher at Frostburg State University who is available to talk to adult and student groups about matters related to his columns. Contact him at rdoyle@frostbug.edu.
