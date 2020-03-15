When I go to the market, usually on Saturday morning, I take a shopping list.
I don’t have a wife to give me hell for forgetting something I was supposed to get. I give myself hell after I’ve gotten home and see that I didn’t get an item I wanted (which is why I often go again on Sunday morning before church).
Although I usually buy the same things, I don’t buy them every time, so I don’t have a standard list. I prepare the list all week long by anticipating what I’m going to need. I don’t buy a can of mixed nuts every week because I don’t need one that often, but I buy one at least every other week.
Likewise, I don’t buy toilet paper or paper towels every week. One pack of six or eight rolls of each will last me for a couple of months, so I make a note to buy them when I get down to one or two rolls from the last pack.
It’s been about two weeks since I last bought toilet paper. My timing was good.
If I were to go out now and try to buy toilet paper, I might be S.O.L. (which in polite company like this can mean Sadly Out Of Luck — although there’s another, more colorful and probably more appropriately descriptive way of wording it).
A friend reports that she went this week to the same market I patronize, “to get normal things like milk, cereal, toilet paper, etc., except there was a very small amount of toilet paper. I’m amazed at the panic and this weird fixation of hoarding toilet paper. I can find lots of hand soap out there, lots of tissues, lots of bleach but no toilet paper.”
I’ve long been familiar with the idea that the worst time to go to the market is the day before a big storm. People who fear they’re about to be cut off from civilization for an unknown length of time will rush out to buy bread, milk, toilet paper and bottled water.
I once went to this market and noticed there was NO bottled water anywhere, even though I wasn’t looking for any. A clerk told me a blizzard was coming.
“But we’ve got plenty of beer left,” he said. I said that made no sense. There should have been a run on beer, and he agreed.
I keep a reasonable supply of the stuff I’m going to eat during the week — those delicious little cherry tomatoes, eggs to hard-boil, vegetables, canned beans, meat, breakfast sandwiches ... that sort of thing.
But I don’t hoard anything. The closest I ever came to that was when I lived in Cumberland and once in a while bought a gallon glass jug of cheap wine.
After I finished one, I rinsed it out, filled it with water and put it in a closet, just in case. I must have had a dozen gallon jugs of water and never used any of it — never needed to. When I moved to Keyser, I emptied the jugs and took them to the recycling center.
My parents were different — especially my dad. They grew up during The Depression, when times were worse than they’ve ever been since.
Grandfather Goldsworthy had a barber shop and a more or less steady source of income, but there were times when he was able to pay only the interest on his mortgage, leaving the principal untouched. The people at the market sometimes told my grandmother and a few other women they trusted to pay them “when you have the money.”
When something my dad frequently used came on sale, he bought a quantity of it. Other people have told me their parents were the same way — they were Depression babies. Buy it when you can get it and it’s cheap because you can’t be sure when you’re going to get it again.
My father died 17 years ago this past Friday, and it took me three or four years go to through all of the toilet paper and paper towels he had accumulated, plus all the cans of baked beans and other things.
Why do people hoard toilet paper? There are explanations for everything online, so I asked. Sky News, which operates out of Great Britain, asked some experts in consumer and behavioral science.
Buying toilet paper when you don’t need it is a sign of panic. Because it has a longer shelf life than food items, it is prominently featured and comes in big packages, so we are psychologically drawn to buying it in times of crisis.
The bigger the package, the more important we think it is. And when the shelves are emptied, we are afraid the store will run out. So we buy more than we need.
One expert said “It’s really interesting to see people are stockpiling things like toilet paper… that’s not going to get you from A to B in a life or death situation. Food is what people would need.”
We’re also addicted to the comforts of a modern, civilized world — and what’s more important than personal hygiene and sanitation?
Going without indoor plumbing or toilet paper would reduce us to the level of primitive people who don’t know what either one is.
We don’t worry about eating. We’re convinced that we will always be able to find food. What concerns at a subconscious level is is how to deal with the inevitable results of eating.
CNN interviewed a psychologist who said lack of information is to blame. When people hear conflicting messages about the risk something poses and how seriously they should prepare for it, they tend to resort to the extreme.
People see other people panicking because of coronavirus, and then they panic. On the other hand,the knowledge of being prepared is assuring.
Actually, there is one pack of Dad’s toilet paper left downstairs in the basement, on the same table where I keep my laundry detergent. I haven’t kept it for sentimental reasons, but just never got around to using it.
Besides, I know where to find it, if I ever DO need it.
And I just got a big bottle of my favorite bourbon. Not afraid that I won’t be able to get any more of it. I’m just being prepared.
Great-Grandfather James Goldsworthy (I am No. 4 in a line of Jameses) was mixing a drink over the sink when he spilled his booze.
“Great God!” he exclaimed. “It’s all gone down the drain!” and he didn’t have any more.
I don’t want that to happen to me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.