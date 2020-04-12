It will feel strange not going to church today because I’ve been doing it nearly every week for almost 25 years, and it’s Easter Sunday.
Even during the three decades I rarely set foot in church, I usually wound up going on Easter or Christmas Eve because I knew what it meant to my parents.
Now, I know what it means to me. I stayed away for 30 years because I didn’t feel like I was part of it, but started going with my father after my mother died in December 1995. We sat together in the back row of the church for more than seven years, and it helped us to bond and become each other’s best friend.
I’m now an usher, a member of the choir and a lector, I’ve been on the church council and once in a while I even lead the services and preach.
If 20 years ago people had told me I would someday be doing these things, I’d have said they were crazy. I enjoy them and feel that I am a part of my church, and it is part of my life.
I miss it and my friends there — just as I miss my friends at the Vietnam Veterans of America chapter, the Lions Club, the Royal Restaurant (where I tell the waitresses and cooks and the owner — who is one of my numerous Former Romantic Interests — that when I’m there, I feel like I’m with family and eating at my family table) and other places.
But even when I am at home by myself, I’m not lonely and don’t feel alone. I haven’t felt that way for a long time. I still have loved ones and friends, even though I can’t see some of them, and the Lord is with me.
An old and beloved friend’s mother just died after a difficult time of not being well. My friend is a Sister From Another Mister, and her longtime boyfriend is a Brother From Another Mother. Much as I would like to, I will not be able to go and be with them them.
So I emailed her and said what I had to say. She returned an emailed with hugs. To that, I replied “See you on the other side, and we’ll do it for real.”
I believe there will be another side. My faith tells me so. Without faith we have nothing.
I’ve been hearing that “This is The New Normal,” and my reaction the first time I heard that was to snort “(What Ferdinand left behind after he went to another part of the pasture)! There’s nothing normal about this!”
It’s The New FUBAR (which in polite company means “Fouled Up Beyond All Recognition.”)
If this becomes normal, then America is in trouble and so is the rest of Western civilization. But we’ve been in trouble before and survived. This agony may make us wiser and better-prepared if something like it happens again (which it most assuredly will), and more appreciate of the good things we have.
I have much for which to be thankful and appreciative, and while some of it is still walking around on two legs there are other blessings who are no longer with me ... at least not in person, which doesn’t mean they’re never around.
My living room walls are covered with pictures, plaques and other things that remind me of loved ones and friends. Photos of my parents, all four grandparents, three sets of aunts and uncles and so on — my old hunting and fishing buddies Mary and Frank Calemine and their family, and Basil, Ernie and The Viking; Captain Gary; Santa Claus sitting on The Oldest Kid’s lap; and The Famous Company of Myrtle Beach Golfers.
Hanging on the wall behind my TV set is a paint-by-numbers version of The Last Supper that I watched Grandfather James Goldsworthy craft more than 60 years ago.
On another wall is a small tapestry of The Last Supper that I brought home from Canada for Grandmother Goldsworthy half a century ago. It’s accompanied by a palm leaf from Palm Sunday that she put with it; part of that leaf is still green.
A plaque holds the golf ball I used to make my first hole-in-one on Hole No. 2 at Maplehurst Country Club in Frostburg. Dale “Digger” Merritt, one of The Famous Company of Myrtle Beach Golfers, gave it to me.
There’s a photo of the display my mother set up on the buffet beside the dining room table with some angels and coin glass that she loved. I took it, and it won best in show in a photography contest 35 years or so ago.
The setup includes two candle holders and other small lights that I turn on, with the rest of the room darkened, while I sit and meditate there for a while on Christmas Eve after church.
There is a white ceramic chicken dish that my mother asked me to go down to the basement and retrieve one Easter because she wanted to put jelly beans in it.
She couldn’t go herself because she was partly paralyzed from a stroke, but she remembered which cabinet it was in, which shelf it was on and what it was behind, and she hadn’t been down in that basement for two years.
The things aren’t important, but the people they remind me of are vital parts of my life.
Much as I love to visit the past, I have no desire to live there. Frankly, I’d rather be in America in 2020 than America in 1863 ... or Vietnam in 1970.
I believe that I have a future, and so do you. Hopefully it will be a bright one, even though we now are in a dark time when there is much uncertainty, what seems to be hopelessness and — for too many people — grief.
But if there was to be any appropriate time for America and the rest of the world to be going through this, it is Easter.
Remember that on Good Friday, Jesus’ followers were overwhelmed by uncertainty, hopelessness and inconsolable grief.
But then came the miracle of Easter, and with it the greatest message of hope, love and the promise of a glorious new day that the world ever has seen.
Whatever your faith — even if you practice none — may this be a time of hope and love for you. Happy Easter.
