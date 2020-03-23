Yesterday, I was speaking with my sister in Florida about what everyone is talking about COVID-19, and how it has spread around the world.
As we continued to talk, she made a profound statement that got me to do some heavy thinking.
She simply asked me if I had considered that God was trying to get the world’s attention. Needless to say, I was blown away at her question.
My thinking has been, regardless of how bad it gets, God is still in control. But suddenly I started thinking how God in the past had managed to get people to listen to him and what effect it had on the population.
My first thought was Noah and the Ark. Even though God’s patience is vast there comes a time when He says enough is enough and so it was in Noah’s day. God gave the world’s population the chance to repent while Noah was building the ark, but sadly, God’s invitation was rejected and our world changed forever.
Now we are faced with a deadly virus that has killed a large number of people. I don’t pretend to know the mind of God nor do I know what will happen if we reject God’s plea to the world as a whole.
But I believe the following scripture best illustrates what needs to be done.
In 2nd Chronicles it states, “If my people who are called by My name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”
Maybe it’s time we include God in our efforts to battle COVID-19. May God help us all.
Terry Copeland
Cumberland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.