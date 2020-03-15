There are many things in this life for which I am deeply grateful, but here are the two most recent and heartfelt: thanks to Mother’s generosity, I got to take my family to Scotland, and we traveled before coronavirus made it scary. (Knocking on wood for that last one — you never know.)
For some inexplicable reason, we planned our initial travel with all the logic and foresight of a 3-year-old: 36 straight hours of driving, flying, and more driving, with no time or place for sleep during that period — right into a five-hour time change!
Brilliant, right? We sort of thought we’d be able to sleep on the plane since it was a night-time flight, but that, predictably, did not happen. When you fly steerage, the seats are built to accommodate someone roughly the size of a chickadee.
In fact, far from sleeping, hubby and I spent the last hour of the flight trying not to throw up from turbulence. (I succeeded. He did not.) Our two sons seemed unaffected. Must have something to do with video game addiction. (That’s my story and I’m sticking with it!)
We flew into Heathrow where we met my sister arriving on a different flight from D.C., and took off in our rental SUV north toward Scotland. The scenery was breathtaking — the roundabouts not so much.
It is hard enough to drive on the “wrong” side of the road, but to battle through a roundabout with drivers hurtling at you from five or six different angles while you try to pick the correct exit is nerve-racking.
My husband and I, as designated drivers, learned to navigate this challenge — about two weeks after we left the U.K.!
And while we’re at it, two words about GPS’s: they are critical, and they are annoying.
Our rental vehicle was equipped with one that spoke with a proper British accent; my sister’s cell phone (one of only two of our five phones which could get service in the U.K.) spoke American.
And they argued with each other about directions. If we plugged “Dykehead to Perth” into each GPS, one would take us by way of Forfar and one by way of Kirriemuir.
Since they both were speaking at the same time, we were barraged by conflicting instructions. The Brit would politely request that we “enter the roundabout on the right and take the fourth exit toward Dundee” while the American voice would more stridently demand “in 500 yards turn left toward Stirling!”
We kept using both because we were hoping they would reinforce each other rather than getting into a fist fight. Occasionally they did. Occasionally we turned them both off and looked at the map. Sometimes low tech is better — and less noisy.
Our Airbnb in the little village of Dykehead, Couper Angus, Scotland was a delight — three bedrooms, two baths and the narrowest, steepest staircase I’ve seen outside of an Alfred Hitchcock movie.
We used it as a sleeping and eating hub, and spent our time day-tripping all over the country, visiting sites my sister and I had seen on our 2008 trip so that the rest of the family could enjoy them, and sites that were new to all of us.
What joy! Castles, ruined and intact, around every bend in the road; hedgerows and meandering stone walls wandering over every field; countless quaint villages surrounding medieval churches; rustic pubs that got their first liquor license in 1680 providing so-so food and enveloping atmosphere; and sheep — and sheep — and more sheep!
The weather was changeable, with ferocious winds, unexpected snowstorms and one glorious sunny day (which, by the boys’ choice, we unfortunately spent in a virtual reality lounge in Dundee) — but who cared?
Weather only affected our plans on two occasions — one when snow kept us from reaching the Isle of Skye (so we went the next day) and one when it prevented an unscheduled return trip to Edinburgh. Was it inconvenient?
Yes — but if you really want to get around, you manage. The Scots themselves didn’t seem at all deterred, and rocketed down tiny, one lane roads on ice the same as they did in sunshine. As for us, driving on the “wrong” side of the road, we “found the curb” more than once — but didn’t blow any tires, so who cared?
We hiked up and down the Royal Mile in Edinburgh from Edinburgh Castle at the top to Holyrood Palace at the foot, and took tea in Clarinda’s Tea Room, which we discovered in 2008.
We cruised stunning Loch Ness to the ruins of Castle Urquhart on its shores. We visited one of our ancestral McDonald castles, Armadale, on the Isle of Skye, finally finding our Scottish roots.
We climbed countless spiral staircases to countless battlements, and wandered down Dollar Glen carved out by the burn below the impressive Castle Campbell.
We stood in awe at the foot of Dunnottar Castle on its seacoast crag, and photographed world-famous Eileann Donan as it juts out into the three lochs, Duich, Long and Alsh.
We navigated the majestic Cairn Gorm mountains in a snowstorm and felt our way to our lodgings down the dark streets of the tiny village of Achmore.
There was Stirling Castle, which houses the Scottish Crown Jewels (the Honours) and the Stone of Destiny; Braemer Castle, glowing ochre in the rare late afternoon sun; the druidic Standing Stones at Sunhoney, reached by a muddy footpath between stone wall and wood fence; Arbroath Abbey, about to celebrate the 700th anniversary of the Declaration of Arbroath; and sheep — and sheep — and more sheep!
Scotland is glorious, radiant, divine. The people are welcoming and cheery. The scenery defies description, with mountains, crags, lochs and spectacular panoramas in every direction. Scottish history is mind-bending for Americans, who are used to thinking of 1620 as “ancient.” In Scotland, a building erected in 1620 is laughably modern!
But above all, it’s the atmosphere, the pace of life. This is a nation which has been around so long, one way and another, that it takes its time with moving on. In a country where memory stretches back 2,000 years, there is time for everything, and to spare.
I’ve told the boys that when I die, I want my ashes scattered in the Highlands. That’s where my heart is. They’ve promised to try to get me back there at least once before that final journey, but if they don’t manage it, I’ve had my visit, twice. I’ve come home.
Thank you, Mom, for making it possible. And thank you, Daddy, for planting this love of Scotland in my soul. I wouldn’t have missed it for the world! There’s no place, in heaven or on earth, quite like Scotland. Scots wa hae!
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate Sundays.
