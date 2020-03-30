Any more, my daily commute to work is a depressing voyage. I do feel bad for the people who can’t drive to work or have been laid off because of the virus.
After the winter season, I look forward to seeing the new green growth on the trees and the spring flowers. I don’t look forward to sharing the road with tailgating, wannabe NASCAR drivers or seeing my rear view mirror filled with the grills of large trucks.
I like to drive safely and obey the speed limit, but that seems to make other drivers angry, as if I’m in their way. I wish we could get more police on patrol to enforce traffic laws. But I guess I’m supposed to be glad we’re getting a multimillion-dollar state police barracks instead.
No doubt my ever-increasing property and state taxes will support the new construction. Driving along, I get to see the morning sun reflecting off the sea of endless prison razor wire in the area. As I glance at the mountain tops I see the many electric generating windmills destroying the natural beauty of our area with many more to come.
Too bad the politicians in Annapolis can’t enjoy the same view. At least the spring rains are washing away the tons of salt and fine gravel that were dumped on the roads. If only the rain could wash away the rust, paint chips and other damage done to my vehicle.
Let me end by mentioning the new bright flashing displays in front of the Center for Career and Technical Education in Cresaptown. I guess the flashing American flag and messages are something we needed.
I’m already distracted enough trying to avoid people using cell phones while driving. I’ll let you figure out who paid for them.
Paul Everett
Frostburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.