A co-worker and I were discussing our mutual disdain for taking the stairs.
I have them in my house, but don’t use them that often — mainly two trips up and down the stairs to the basement when I do the laundry once a week.
Her laundry is on the main floor. When her husband proposed putting it in the basement, she said that wasn’t going to happen.
I have an upstairs apartment, but rarely go there except to change the smoke detector batteries and vent steam from the radiators during the winter.
It’s now vacant, but has come in handy at times. Both of my grandmothers lived there at one time or another, a number of years apart, and that was interesting to observe because neither of my parents got along well with their mother-in-law. Neither of my grandmothers liked those stairs.
Today, the upstairs serves mostly as a storage area.
I also have a substantial attic, but never go there by myself because they involve the worst stairs in the house, and there is no handrail.
In 2003 and 2004, after my father died and I was in the process of trying to decide whether to move in and live in the home place, the attic was no problem. My knees weren’t nearly as rickety.
I spent considerable time in that attic, going through what was there and deciding what needed to come downstairs or maybe go back to Cumberland for safe keeping in my apartment.
I was familiar with most of what was in the basement and on the first floor of that house — the second floor was bare, except for one bedroom where Aunt Penny or my cousin Cyndy would stay when they came to visit.
But there were surprises in the attic. Some were self-explanatory, but some of it caused my shoulders to droop and lament out loud, “What in the (bleep) is this? Why didn’t anybody ever show it to me? Now, there’s nobody left to ask!”
There was a bag of letters that had been written between Grandmother Goldsworthy and my mother and father in the late 1930s up until 1940. Grandfather Goldsworthy didn’t send letters because the only thing he could write was his name, and Grandmother had to teach him how to do that. She read the letters to him.
I sat in that dusty attic and read them, spellbound. Now and then I still go through them and make notes as to what was in them and when they were written, so I can refer to them if the need or desire ever arises.
I am convinced that if my mother had known the son she wouldn’t have for another eight or nine years would someday find them and read them, she would have burned at least some of them.
She wrote the most creative love letters —not just in style, but also in form. One was written in the form of a spiral, and you had to keep turning it in order to read it.
Dad visited New York City and wrote letters describing the places he went — Broadway shows, the Ice Capades, a Brooklyn Dodgers or New York Giants baseball game — and his impressions of the place.
In an old desk nearby, I found the programs and souvenirs he brought home from this adventure.
He wrote about meeting a Goldsworthy who was the rector of a big church in New York City. The man said all Goldsworthys came from Cornwall in England and are related.
This man wrote a letter and I have it, too. He said Sir Philip Goldsworthy was a member of Parliament and chief equerry (in charge of all the King’s horses) to His Majesty, King George III, and rode with him in parades.
The last place I investigated was an ancient trunk I remembered seeing when I was a youngster. It was full of postcards — which I have cataloged and put into binders — and individual photographs and an album.
The postcards mostly came from Dad’s side of the family, but I soon figured out the pictures must have come from Mom’s side. After she died, Dad went through the house and got all of the Goldsworthy family photos and put them in albums with captions.
The Jackson/Heironimus family photographs had little information — one showed Grandmother Jackson with a grade school class and said which one of the kids she was. I looked a lot like she did when I was her age.
Most of the pictures just said things like “Grandfather and Grandmother,” “Uncle Joe,” “Dad and his sister Mary” and things like that.
I was heartsick, figuring that I would never know who any of these people were. There was nobody left for me to ask ... or if there are, I would have no idea who they were or where to find them.
So I cleaned out the trunk and put the cards and photos into a bag and took them back to Cumberland.
A couple of weeks later, I went back to the attic one last time to look around and see if there was anything else I needed to rescue and found nothing.
Walking down the stairs that now daunt me, a voice I could almost — but not quite — hear kept telling me to “Go look in the trunk.” It was persistent, and I stood there for some time before turning around to go look in the trunk I was certain that I had emptied.
There was a single photograph, one I had seen before. It showed a man with a full beard sitting in a chair, with a woman standing behind him and a little girl at his left side.
I turned it over and read what was written on it: “Grandmother, Grandfather and Aunt Nullie.” The other photo I found that was just like it had nothing written on it.
Aunt Nullie could only have been my Grandmother Jackson. There are plenty of “Nellies,” but how many “Nullies” have you run across? And the older couple had to be her mother and father, whose names I knew — Conrad and Barbara Heironimus.
Using that picture, I was able to figure out who was in at least a third of the mystery pictures in that trunk. I wrote the names on their backs, so whoever winds up with them next won’t face the same dilemma.
I’ve thought about this off and on for the past 16 years and am convinced there is only one possible explanation.
I knew damn well that trunk was empty, but returned to it at the urging of a voice I strongly felt but couldn’t hear, and that picture was in it:
Someone left a Rosetta Stone for me to find, then told me to go look for it.
Someone from my family whose name I may never know.
