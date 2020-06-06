Well, we have arrived at the “goofy” stage in dealing with the pandemic lockdown.
We started with a sense of adventure, followed by acute anxiety, then we progressed to boredom, and now we are at goofy. (This doesn’t mean that anxiety doesn’t still underlie everything, especially with the chaos in our nation right now — I’m talking about “goofy” in the sense of how we’re handling everyday life in lockdown.)
I have some suggestions for you to use to exercise (or exorcise) your inner goofy. They might help you feel better. They will certainly pass the time.
1. Harmless telephone pranks: What kid didn’t do the old “Prince Albert in a can” prank call in his/her carefree youth? Come on, admit it — telephones are hard for kids to resist, and they can be pretty creative in their tricks.
It was hard to get away with phone pranks in my childhood because the phones in our house were all located in parentally supervised spaces (because they remembered THEIR childhoods?) but we occasionally managed to pull them off. It’s easier today, when every kid over the age of 3 months has a cell phone.
This prank requires at least four people to accomplish. Here’s how it works: pick a phone number at random and have Prankster #1 dial it. When the phone is answered, the caller says “Hi, can I speak with Marcus, please?” (Or Aramantha or Gwendolyn or any other vaguely unusual but plausible name.)
The responder will say “I’m sorry, you have a wrong number, there’s no Marcus here.” Hang up and wait about 10 minutes, then have Prankster No. 2 call the same number and say “Hi, has Marcus gotten home yet? Can I speak with him?” You will get the same response. Wait another 10 minutes or so, then Prankster No. 3 calls the same number and says “Hi, I’ve been expecting Marcus to get back to me. Is he there?”
The bewildered responder will again affirm that Marcus doesn’t live there. Finally, after about five minutes, Prankster No. 4 calls the same number and says “Hi, this is Marcus. Were there any calls for me?”
Childish? Yes. Funny? Yes. But don’t let your wife catch you.
2. Put plastic googly-eyes on everything. Okay, I admit, we’ve been doing this for far longer than the pandemic, but in my husband’s defense, he was left unsupervised. You can buy little (or big) plastic googly-eyes online, the ones with the sticky adhesive on the back, and when they arrive the fun begins.
I have found googly-eyes goggling at me from the coffee machine, the TV screen, the pull-knobs of kitchen cupboards, flashlights, even the front door.
Compliments of yours truly, my husband has found them on his toothpaste tube and toothbrush, his bedside clock, his computer screen, his cell phone, and his steering wheel.
We have done the same with stick-on mustaches, and now many framed photos (and some other objects in our house) are sporting handlebars — even Grandma wore one for a while! (Her photo, that is, not Grandma personally.)
Both googly-eyes and mustaches continue to turn up in odd places (like Tribbles, for my fellow Trekkers out there) and I never know where I will encounter them. (Note to hubby: if I find a mustache in my pot roast someday, it’s all-out mustache war! Nobody touches the pot roast!)
3. Startling the 15-Year-Old: There he sits in his bedroom, 24/7, hunkered down in front of his monitor, playing Team Fortress Two or whatever that mayhem is that requires his avatar to dash around some unspecified location spraying the area with machine gun fire.
He wouldn’t budge if the room collapsed around him and a 60-foot-tall gorilla peered in at him from above.
But I can make him jump and scream. I sneak up outside his closed door, very quietly grasp the knob, and in one swift, coordinated movement I wrench the door open, catapult into the room like Kramer, and shriek at the top of my lungs!
It never fails. He picks himself up off the floor and says indignantly “Mom, what the hell is the matter with you?!” And I just grin at him in the glow of pure parental achievement and stroll calmly away.
4. Chasing the Dog Around the House: this requires the dog’s participation, which isn’t always available, so you usually have to wait till she initiates it. She will suddenly leap off the sofa, locate her rope chew toy, seize it and dash up to me with it, then dash away, with me in hot pursuit.
If I manage to grab one end of it we play a spirited game of tug-of-war till I wrest it from her jaws, at which point I fling it as far as I can, and she tears after it, thereby restarting the game. We keep this up for about three minutes, at which point she indicates that she’s had enough by refusing to chase the flung toy anymore.
Then it is time for me to pat her on the head and give her a dog treat as the ceremonial end of festivities.
Lately, though, she’s taken to just locating the chew toy, dropping it at my feet, and then waiting expectantly for her dog treat — thereby skipping the intermediary chase-and-wrestle performance.
She’s discovered that all that effort isn’t necessary to arrive at the desired treat, and I’m enough of a sap that I’ve taken to just joining her for the head-patting and treat-giving part.
What a racket she’s running!
I’d insist on the tug-of-war on principle, but all that yanking might dislodge the mustache. (I’ll leave you to guess whether I mean mine, the dog’s or the chew toy’s.)
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
