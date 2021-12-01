FSU event attendees can check in online
As stage crew manager for the Music Department at Frostburg State University, I was disappointed at hearing the experience Dan Rose and his party had when they tried to enter the concert Nov. 13.
It was, in fact, not university or department policy that concert attendees be vaccinated, and we are very sorry for this misunderstanding and that they, and possibly others, missed the concert as a result.
The Music Department had been allowing vaccination cards as an option when guests were unable to check in to the university’s online COVID-19 check-in portal. However, the use of vaccination cards in these situations is not university policy, so we will no longer do that.
The university policy for public events is as follows:
FSU is following CDC guidance based on current area conditions. Currently, masks are to be worn indoors in the presence of others, regardless of vaccination status. Event attendees are encouraged to visit frostburg.edu/checkin for symptom monitoring. Users can display the portal’s “Reduced Risk” badge on a mobile device for admission, or they may respond to symptom-check questions posted at events. This information can also be found at frostburg.edu/COVID.
However this occurrence transpired, I am truly sorry for what happened to Mr. Rose and his party, and I want to stress that it will not happen again.
Dr. Mackenzie Jacob LaMont
Frostburg State University
Department of Music
