As a follow up to Gary Hankins' letter "Let's talk about Guns" in last Wednesday's edition, I would offer the following addition to all journalists and politicians, especially those on the pro-gun control left.
The Framers were smart enough to realize that our rights, including the presses, established under the First Amendment were in a precarious position without any protection. The Framers rectified the situation by writing and installing into the Bill of Rights the Second Amendment.
Thus, without the Second Amendment, chances are good we would also be without the First Amendment. I believe some of these rights are being chiseled at today.
Bill Spotts
Keyser, W.Va.
