A slap on the screen, a slap in the face of real life
By now, I expect most reasonable people regard Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards on Sunday as inappropriate and the wrong course of action for a mature adult.
There is a reason that civilized society has made it illegal to physically strike someone, even if that someone made a tasteless joke at the expense of your loved one. We can probably agree that Smith allowed his inflated ego to prevail during what should have been his finest hour.
But can we also for a moment consider the irony in the immediate aftermath of the slap? In response to the evening’s events, the Academy initially released a statement saying it “does not condone violence of any form.”
This is same Academy that annually brings us hundreds of movies which depict extreme violence in graphic detail. Hundreds of films every year in which heroes solve problems by punching the bad guy.
Smith’s unlawful lack of restraint was merely the same that is continually glorified onscreen. Given this, it’s hardly surprising that Smith later that evening received a standing ovation.
Can we really saturate ourselves with violence in our entertainment and then expect that none will become normalized nor bleed through into real life? Weaning our unhealthy addiction to violent entertainment seems an obvious and necessary step on the path towards a more civilized society.
Brian Plitnik
Cumberland
