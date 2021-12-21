A touching obituary and services available to help
To the family of Dustin Kesner:
You don’t know me, and I didn’t know Dustin, but I wanted to let you know how touched I was by your words in his obituary.
I can’t imagine the depths of your pain, but the fact that you shared your very personal grief was so meaningful. So many people are afraid to talk about suicide and depression, but you used Dustin’s obituary to start that conversation.
Thank you for sharing Dustin’s struggle and for shining a light on a very dark topic. As a mental health care provider, I have seen families react with secrecy and shame to a loved one’s suicide.
If even one person seeks help because of your courage, then Dustin’s short life will have a positive impact. I once heard a pastor say these words and they are my wish for you: “One day the joy of having loved him will be greater than the pain of losing him.”
May God give you peace and comfort.
Once again, if anyone reading this is feeling alone and hopeless, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline number is 1-800-273-8255, Crisis Text Line 741-741.
Rae Ann Smith
LaVale
