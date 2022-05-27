A tribute to a mentor of mine and many others
State Sen. George Edwards, a Grantsville native, played football at Fairmont State College in West Virginia and was drafted by the Baltimore Colts in 1970.
A former member of the Maryland National Guard, Edwards served on the Grantsville Town Council and as a Garrett County commissioner before joining the General Assembly. Many of senator’s legislative initiatives through the years have been attempts to fight against what he and many of his constituents consider government encroachments that rob the region of its ability to fully realize its economic potential.
“George” is a mentor of mine and to so many who have served at the local and state level. He has laid a path in Annapolis for me and others to follow to be effective and firm when representing Western Maryland. Like the senator, I started on the powerful Appropriations Committee and the Capitol Subcommittee.
He has taught me and others how to work the halls of the Maryland General Assembly with integrity, respect, and humbleness. Always remembering the constituents who have sent us down to represent. Serving as the state senator for Garrett, Allegany, and Washington counties from 2007 to the present, serving an astonishing 40 years upon his retirement in 2023. The district and the region are much stronger because of your steadfast leadership and advocacy on behalf of the citizens of Western Maryland.
I believe I speak for all in the area and say thank you so very much for what you have accomplished on behalf of the citizens of Western Maryland.
Sen. Edwards — I am thankful for the opportunity to have worked learned from and worked with you. I salute you and wish you well in your retirement.
Mike McKay
Cumberland
