America is great because of our democracy
Before the election President Trump made it harder to vote by mail, made voting by mail slower, and (falsely) attacked the legitimacy of voting by mail — and lost the election anyway. The president also refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he lost. So we should not be surprised that he’s refusing to acknowledge his loss.
And it’s sadly unsurprising that many Republican leaders are undermining our nation’s democracy by supporting the president’s infantile refusal to admit defeat.
A surprising thing the president did: invite independent international election observers to ensure there was no fraud. As reported in the Wall Street Journal, those election observers — again, invited by Trump — “gave high marks to the conduct of the election and criticized President Trump for making baseless allegations that the outcome resulted from systematic fraud.” Unsurprising: he’s not listening to their conclusions any more than he’s listening to American voters.
President Trump and too many Republican leaders seem to think elections are only valid when they win them. Our democracy hangs in the balance. America is great because of our democracy. If you’re a Republican, a patriot, and want to “Make America Great,” speak out on behalf of the election results to your elected representatives. Your voice is especially critical because your party lost the presidency.
Alan Septoff
Cumberland
If we come together, America is unstoppable
Now is the time when our country needs to pull together.
Yes, we have liberals and conservatives but that is not necessarily a deal breaker. I would say to the conservatives, “I know you didn’t support Biden, but America needs you now. We need your patriotism, your enthusiasm and your energy to change things for the better. Saying to the liberals — “now is NOT the time to talk about how much you hate Trump. Now is the time to talk about how much you love America, and be open to ways to work together with those you may not agree with.”
Both sides have more in common than they have not in common. A country divided is weak. If we come together, America is unstoppable!
Gail Plitnik
Frostburg
