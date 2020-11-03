The following is in response to a recent letter from R. Steele Selby, titled “How do Christians justify their support of capitalism”?
Mr. Selby, the argument you present in your Nov. 2 letter is fallacious. You say capital is synonymous with money. That may be the case in the vernacular but in economics, it is false. Capital is shorthand for capital goods. Capital goods are used in the production process but are not consumed within that process. Think, plant and equipment. While money may be used to purchase capital goods, money is more properly thought of as a “medium of exchange” and a “measure of value.”
Capitalism, therefore, is more properly defined as “belief or faith in” an economic system where the country’s capital goods and industry are controlled by private owners. The state or government is not materially involved. Additionally, your definitions of socialism and communism are inappropriate. Operationally, in both socialism and communism, the government (state) owns all or part of the capital goods of the country. That is, some or all of the industries have been “nationalized.” Armed with these definitions, it is now possible to answer your questions.
Why do most Americans believe in capitalism? It goes back to the Declaration of Independence. Particularly, this sentence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” Only capitalism allows individuals, or independently formed groups of individuals, to pursue happiness by exercising their liberty to buy capital goods and enter an industry to make a profit and earn a living therefrom.
In both socialism and communism, citizens are prevented from entering certain, or all, industries because the government or state owns them and prevents them from doing so by law and by force, if necessary. Those laws are enforced by the police and/or the military. By the way, that also answers another question you asked in a previous letter, that is, “Why isn’t voting mandatory in the U.S.?” If voting were mandatory, individuals would not be free to choose not to vote. They would be forced to vote, presumably by the police or military. I can’t imagine being escorted to the polls by the police at gunpoint — not in the U.S.
You are correct that the early Christian community practiced communism. It was private communism. That is, it was not state-sponsored nor state-enforced. If you did not choose to become a Christian, you were not required to live as part of the Christian commune. If you did so choose, the communistic requirement was enforced by God as Ananias and Sapphira discovered.
A final point, if I may. You quoted the first part of 1 Timothy 6:10 “For the love of money is the root of all evil: ...” That quotation is correct. However, its meaning is better rendered as: “The love of the accumulation of personal wealth, is the root of all evil.” If all people in a capitalist society lived the second great commandment — “Love thy neighbor as thyself,” — an egalitarian society would result. That is, all individuals would be just as well off as anyone else. Why? If anyone perceived that another individual (their neighbor) was worse off than they were, they would share their wealth with that other person out of love for them.
There would be absolutely no need for communism or socialism. I trust this answers your questions.
Mick Bloom
LaVale
