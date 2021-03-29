Joe Biden was finally able to hold his first State of Confusion Address last Thursday.
Appearing dazed and disoriented, he answered questions that apparently were already given to him by his handpicked reporters as he responded to them by reading from notecards. One of the reporters detailed how Biden is a man of good morals. Where were those good morals when Biden used profanities? Good morals?
Throughout the address he blamed Donald Trump for the border crisis, attacked Republicans for supporting racism and wildly said he gets things done. At times he seemed lost while speaking about things that made no sense and then suddenly stopping and moving to another topic.
Our enemies are loving it, as they now see the United States has no leadership. These are dangerous times in America as our enemies are moving to attack us. In Alaska at a summit earlier this month, Chinese officials lectured U.S. officials on human rights. China realizes the U.S. has weakened and they can push Biden around just as they did Barack Obama.
We currently have illegal aliens storming across the southern border bringing diseases into the country. The Biden administration is holding children in cages that are extremely over capacity. Joe Biden is now clearly incapable of handling his duties as president, as he has put Kamala Harris in charge of the border crisis. This is the same Kamala Harris who in 2018 compared ICE officers to the Ku Klux Klan. Bizarrely in all of this, some people were seen near the Mexico-U.S. border wearing T-shirts that read, “Biden Please Let Us In.” Where did they get those shirts? Very strange indeed.
Biden refused to admit that his policies are the reason we have a border crisis. Knowing the media will protect him and not question him, it allows him to spread misinformation and blame Donald Trump at every turn.
He then went on to accuse Republicans of wanting to stop people from voting. “Deciding in some states that you cannot bring water to people standing in line, waiting to vote; deciding that you’re going to end voting at 5 o’clock when working people are just getting off work; deciding that there will be no absentee ballots under the most rigid circumstances,” Biden said.
He conveniently forgot to mention that it’s the Democrat Party that supported slavery and segregation in the past, and opposed voting rights. It was Joe Biden who supported late West Virginia Sen. Robert Byrd, a member of the KKK in his youth. Again, knowing the media will never question him, he can create false information and never be held accountable.
He did just that in his State of Confusion Address as he said Republican voters support him. Keep in mind 74 million people voted for Donald Trump. If there is one thing Biden is good at, it’s at spreading false information. Biden stated in his address that he gets things done. He’s been in office 46 years and I don’t think he’s accomplished anything.
He said with his election help has arrived. Immediately, I thought of late President Ronald Reagan and his quote, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.”
Joe Biden has been part of the problem for decades and now claims to be the solution. This is truly a state of confusion.
Kenny Kimble
New Creek, W.Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.