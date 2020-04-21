I am responding to Thomas E. Doyle’s letter on April 17 titled “Where is America’s backbone?” This was a letter written in response to a letter I had written on April 14 titled “Don’t put others in harm’s way.”
First of all I want to say that agree or disagree, I do respect everyone’s right to their opinion as I hope mine is respected as well.
We are all different and have different beliefs, and we see the world through a different lens.
Having said this I would like to write the definition of opinion: a view or judgment formed about something not necessarily based on fact or knowledge. This is indisputable. No one can make this anything other than what it is.
The First Amendment clearly defines that we all have the freedom to worship and to practice the faith of our choice.
And Mr. Doyle, you are correct when you say we have the right to assemble.
We have a lot of rights that at times have to be adjusted according to the current circumstances. This is called life. These are not infringements of anyone’s rights.
This is not a conspiracy or a government takeover. I can say with great confidence that this is just what the scientists are calling it: It is COVID-19. It is a deadly virus for those with compromised immune systems and underling health conditions.
This has also killed perfectly healthy individuals.
It is highly contagious and that is why we need to either stay at home or wear masks and social distance when we have to leave the house. We have to be in constant awareness of washing our hands and not touching our face.
This is not difficult. This is protection. And this is loving your neighbor as you do yourself as it says it in the good book that we are to do. Second Commandment.
Please take the high road like most pastors and people of the church and either listen to online services, go to a drive-in service, listen to the radio or watch a service on TV.
Now if these were not options, then I would have to agree that our freedom of religion is being infringed on. But this is not the case.
So as it is your opinion that the virus is something made up as a money-making scam and that your right to assemble and worship is being taken away these are not the facts. It is merely just your opinion.
God bless you and I pray you have a change of heart so as to keep yourself and your neighbor safe.
This is a temporary and necessary adjustment in which we can and must endure. Stay safe.
Carolyn Weigle
Short Gap, W.Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.