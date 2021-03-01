Limiting ballots would be a mark against democracy
In regard to Del. Mike McKay’s letter and proposal to limit counting of ballots, this past election was one of a “perfect storm.” The worst health crisis in history, a controversial president and social media giving a microphone to anyone who had an opinion, regardless of any factual supportive facts to their claims. In spite of all that, our electoral system worked, and the challenge system written to challenge an election also worked.
The single most important thing in an election is every citizen’s vote must be counted. Our election law in Maryland allowed votes to be counted after Election Day, as long as they were received or postmarked the day of the election. Limiting the counting of votes by changing the rules to do so might challenge large voting districts that might see an influx of late election day arrivals of ballots. What if poll workers were unable to come to work due to weather on Election Day. Would the ballots received that day and not be able to be counted, not be counted in the election? That would be a mark against democracy.
The system works. The poll workers and the Maryland attorney general all did their part and overcame the challenges given them. The system works and any attempt to limit the counting of ballots should be discouraged.
Sam Tolbert
Hagerstown
Commented
