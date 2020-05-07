Before we get too carried away with the idea that President Donald Trump is to blame for COVID-19, let us consider a few more facts:
Actually. the virus was discovered in the late fall of 2019. We didn’t hear about it until January.
Initial information indicated that it jumped from a bat to a human and was not transmittable from human to human.
In January, Trump ordered a ban on travel to and from China. He was royally denounced for so doing although White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci later said that it prevented many deaths.
The need for stockpiling medical equipment was told to the Obama-Biden administration in 2009. Individual states are as much or more responsible for operating hospitals and overseeing medical facilities as the federal government. There is plenty of lack of action on that one.
The virus got off to a very slow start in this country. China was very much to blame as it quarantined off the city where it started and did nothing to curb international travel. It is also true that China is still being anything but truthful about the crisis through and including today.
Nancy Pelosi’s Chinatown (in San Francisco) street party was in direct response to the president’s initial travel ban.
The ridicule continued when Trump banned European travel. It is now generally agreed that those bans were appropriate.
When it became apparent that this virus was a much more serious problem than originally thought, the task force headed by Vice President Mike Pence mobilized and caused all sorts of medical equipment such as ventilators, tests and the like to be produced.
This was necessary because all order of medicine and medical equipment has over the years been outsourced to China. Trump has been opposed to such outsourcing for many years, and we have certainly learned why.
The efforts of the Trump administration have been lauded by numerous governors including Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York and Gov. Gavin Newsom of California. These two were particularly grateful for the hospital ships that Trump dispatched to their states and so stated.
Testing is being ramped up as numerous companies have committed to producing supplies and our pharmaceutical companies and medical schools have gone to work around the clock.
The government is approving numerous cures, and it is possible that vaccines will be available as soon as this fall. If one considers the usual time span for such things, that is much faster than usual.
The president did not call the virus a hoax. He called the negative reactions of those whose hatred of him is so vile that they would rather see him fail than succeed for the good of the country a hoax.
It is true that the president’s response has had errors, but the task force has done its best with what it has known at the various times decisions were required.
In conclusion, there are those who act on matters and others who sit around and find endless fault with those who try.
Gerald F. Bisset
Romney, W.Va.
