The late Benjamin Banneker, a well-known African-American almanac author, landowning farmer, mathematician, naturalist and surveyor, was also among the first scientific observers to calculate the 17-year life cycle of the periodical cicada.
Mr. Banneker was born in Baltimore County in 1731 and, although he had little or no formal education, went on to prominence as a brilliant self-taught astronomer and in other fields of knowledge.
When he was 6, his parents purchased a 100-acre plot of rural land. According to historical record, they listed their son as a co-owner so he could maintain his freedom throughout his life.
He worked on the family’s tobacco farm and is said to have invented an irrigation system that allowed it to flourish during periods of drought. At the age of 22, he built a clock entirely out of wood after seeing how a pocket watch functioned; this hand-carved wooden clock kept accurate time for 40 years.
In the spring of 1749, a swarm of cicadas — known today as “Brood X” — emerged from the ground in rural Maryland. His first encounter with them got him worried. He was just 17 years old at the time and believed they were a plague of locusts. Mr. Banneker wrote, “I then imagined they came to eat and destroy the fruit of the Earth and would occasion (sic) a famine in the land. I, therefore, began to kill and destroy them but soon saw that my labor was in vain.”
After witnessing that first memorable cicada swarm, he closely observed three more emergences during his lifetime (1766, 1783 and 1800). He developed an interest in studying these insects after discovering that they were not harmful.
Mr. Banneker spent 50 years observing and recognizing their 17-year periodic cycles. As a naturalist, he noted the insects’ behavior by saying, “The bugs emerge from the ground every 17 years and spend a few weeks above the ground screaming and mating ... if their lives are short, they are merry, but they continue singing till they die.”
Mr. Banneker summarized those findings in his handwritten astronomical journal, which were one of the earliest documentation of the insects. In June 1800, he wrote “... Their periodical return is seventeen years, but they, like the comets, make but a short stay with us ...”
There are many stories about the cicadas, but very few of them mention Mr. Banneker’s connection. For many years, his works had been disregarded due to his race. Although Mr. Banneker is rarely credited for his findings, his documentations are stored at the Maryland Center for History and Culture.
Mr. Banneker was also a surveyor. He received an appointment to assist his neighbor, Major Andrew Ellicott, in the initial survey of the boundaries of the 100-square-mile federal district (today known as the District of Columbia) that Maryland and Virginia would cede to the federal government for the establishment of the nation’s capital.
His knowledge of astronomy had also helped him author a commercially successful series of almanacs. He sent his almanac — which was one of the first published in America — to the drafter of the “United States Declaration of Independence,” Thomas Jefferson, who was serving as secretary of state at that time. Along with his almanac, Mr. Banneker included a letter pleading for freedom and equal rights for all Black Americans.
Mr. Banneker passed away in 1806 at the age of 74. On the day of the funeral, a fire destroyed his cabin, many of his papers and belongings. However, one of his journals and several of his remaining artifacts were preserved. They are presently on display at the Benjamin Banneker Historical Park and Museum located in Catonsville, along with a replica of the cabin.
Today, there are parks, schools, streets and other tributes that commemorate him and his works.
Antoinette Royster
LaVale
