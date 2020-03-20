The Letter of the Week from Albert Feldstein of LaVale, “It’s been Negro Mountain a long time,” was selected by the Times-News editorial board as the best letter of those that appeared during the week of March 8-14. It was published March 10.
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competence and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer.
Feldstein and our other Letter of the Week writers receive canvas tote bags embossed with the Letter of the Week logo. Here is an edited-for-length version of his letter.
The “Allegany County, Maryland African-American History” website sponsored by the Western Maryland Historical Library (WHILBR) was recently cited as it pertains to “Negro Mountain” and the name “Nemesis.” (See: “What about this name makes them uncomfortable?” Feb. 4 Times-News.)
I am involved with the development of that website and feel a responsibility to comment.
For years I believed Nemesis was a slave or body-servant and the black man who died upon the mountain, although I cloaked it as the most “popular version” or a local legend in my early works.
Additional research by Champ Zumbrun and others indicates that the man referred to as Nemesis was a “free Negro” and the name “Nemesis” did not appear in writings until more than 120 years after the 1756 event.
“Negro Mountain” appears on maps dating as far back as 1822 and in 1826, 1834, 1836, 1838, 1873 and 1876.
Zumbrun’s research states that John Jacob’s history of Michael Cresap published in 1826 confirms the mountain is named Negro Mountain as a result of the 1756 incident.
Research by others says the oldest reference to “Negro Mountain” was found in The Journal of Nicholas Cresswell, a diligent diarist. His entries from April 1775 trace his travels from the Potomac Valley to the Ohio River, including a recitation of each ridge that he crosses.
Negro Mountain also appears as a place name in a 1786 Bedford County property tax roll for Turkey Foot Township. Construction of the National Road on Negro Mountain is reflected in a table of distances published in the Maryland Gazette in 1807.
There is also a reference to Negro Mountain in the publication, “A Quaker Pilgrimage; Being a Mission to the Indians from the Indian Committee of the Baltimore Yearly Meeting, to Fort Wayne, 1804.”; William H. Love.; Maryland Historical Magazine, Vol. IV, No. 1, March 1909. pg. 5.
Survey plats going back to the 1770s from both Pennsylvania and Maryland identify this feature as Negro Mountain.
I have included this information within Notes and updates to my postings pertaining to this topic on both the WHILBR website as well as my own personal group history website.
If “Nemesis” or anyone else is documented or confirmed as the name of this black frontiersman, this should be open for consideration.
