The Letter of the Week from Matt Gurtler of Cumberland, “Be honest and think of others, not just yourself,” was selected by the Times-News editorial board as the best letter of those that appeared during the week of March 15-21. It was published March 17.
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competence and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer.
Gurtler and our other Letter of the Week writers receive canvas tote bags embossed with the Letter of the Week logo.
——————
Imagine how you would scrutinize your own actions in order to protect a loved one who, because of a health issue, would be at a highly increased risk of dying if exposed to coronavirus. What would you do differently or pay extra attention to?
Now pretend you’re a business owner or your job doesn’t afford you the blessing of working from home — how frightening and tense this situation must feel — dealing with an increasingly anxious public and worrying about how you’ll be able to maintain your livelihood and provide for your family.
Remember your elderly neighbors, family, and friends. These must be stressful and frightening circumstances for them, especially if they’re worried they don’t have anyone to check in on them or bring them something they need.
Think about the idea that anything done to prepare for a disaster can seem extreme or alarmist, but afterwards nothing will have been enough. Do you know people who have expressed concern about this pandemic and received ridicule for their effort?
Consider what Lincoln was talking about when he appealed to “the better nature of our angels.” Simply how beautiful and inspiring those words are. How fulfilling it feels to do something for someone else and how touched you feel remembering a time you were shown grace, rather than judgment.
This is an exceedingly complex nightmare, for reasons that are too-numerous to go over. But there’s never been a people on earth better-equipped to deal with something of this magnitude — through our collective wealth, technology, and study of the world around us.
Everyone please be safe and do your best. Please listen to and trust the experts. Don’t give way to anger at those who deliver the message. Be honest with yourself and try to think of others as much as you comfortably and reasonably can.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.