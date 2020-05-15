The Letter of the Week from Jack Slocomb of Cumberland, “Find solace in a ‘sit spot,’” was selected by the Times-News editorial board as the best letter of those that appeared during the week of May 3-9. It was published May 3.
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competence and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer.
Slocomb and our other Letter of the Week writers receive canvas tote bags embossed with the Letter of the Week logo. Here is an edited-for-length version of his letter:
——————
In this drawn time of isolation, hoping for COVID- 19 to finally die away, many of us are seeking ways for ourselves and the people we love to find relief.
As the old hymn goes, however, “new occasions teach new duties.”
I would like to suggest that in our readiness now for something that could safely break into this suffering in place, we could try hoofing it into the wild that is lapping at our doorsteps for a special kind of experience there.
In Western Maryland, we are blessed with an abundance of lovely parks and streams. COVID-19 cannot annihilate these places — or our ability to get to them if we practice safe distancing around others who may want to go there, too.
For a number of years, I and others have had a custo, of walking almost daily to what I call a “sit spot.” I learned about this from the nationally recognized Wilderness Awareness School.
The idea is just find a place in a natural area that seems to call to you for some reason and to plop down there — without any agenda other than to sit for a time, cell phone turned off, and allow yourself to attune to the surroundings, become part of them, gradually breaching your digital separation from them.
Things happen. Birds often begin to come in closer, sometimes even perching on a nearby branch. A bopping, many-hued butterfly may flit on by.
There might be different timbres of the wind, changing smells floating in the air, a caterpillar gliding up your pants leg. And bear witness to the mighty seasonal changes in this place. Nothing is ever the same.
If you don’t feel comfortable sitting on the ground, bring a small folding chair. Maybe bring a notebook if you like to journal— reflections, observations, drawings.
Bring the kids, too. You can find separate places for them to go and then share what they have put in your journals — or just what they saw or heard.
In having a secret sit spot, even if only in our backyards under a favorite shade tree, we might satisfy our hungering for a needed rest from these awful COVID-19 hours that have been bearing in on us.
It could bring you and your cherished ones to a refreshing region of solace.
