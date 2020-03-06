The Letter of the Week from Craig Etchison of Fort Ashby, West Virginia, “Is it really Medicare for All?,” was selected by the Times-News editorial board as the best letter of those that appeared during the week of Feb. 13-29. It was published Feb. 26.
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competence and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer.
Etchison and our other Letter of the Week writers receive canvas tote bags embossed with the Letter of the Week logo. Here is an edited-for-length version of his letter:
——————
Should the United States move to Medicare for All? Research at Yale University gives us pertinent facts to consider. (See interview with lead researcher Alison Galvani at democracynow.org)
We pay twice as much per capita for health care as the next closest country but only rank 34th in health outcomes. We also have 38 million with no insurance and 41 million who are underinsured.
What would Medicare for All offer? How beneficial would it be? Would it be prohibitively expensive?
Medicare’s overhead is 2.2% while private insurance is more than 12%. Researchers say $500 billion administrative costs could be eliminated. No more insurance companies saying you aren’t covered when you thought you were.
Medicare for All would save $450 billion in annual national health care costs, in part by ending the ability of drug and insurance companies to charge outrageous prices, which last year gave them a $100 billion profit.
Drug prices would be negotiated as other countries do. Big Pharma would make a profit, but not the obscene profits they now make. No one would have to decide between buying medication or food.
Everyone could choose or change doctors. Deductibles, copays and other fees would be eliminated. No more nightmares about being in-network or out-of-network, especially in emergencies. Or having an insurance company deny payment for a doctor-recommended treatment.
Medicare for All would prevent at least 68,000 unnecessary deaths a year by giving everyone access to needed medical attention. The Affordable Care Act has saved many lives, but Medicare for All would double that.
Universal health care is offered by many countries, including Costa Rica, where per capita GDP is 20% of ours, yet for the past 30 years, they’ve had a higher life expectancy than U.S. citizens.
For over 54 years, our current Medicare system has been effective and efficient.
Want to check on the research? Go to shift.cidma.us.
Why aren’t we moving to Medicare for All? Big Pharma and insurance spend millions in lobbying campaigns, campaign contributions and PR campaigns of lies to scare people and prevent the needed reform.
Big Pharma’s motto is “Profit before People — Always.” We must make ourselves heard, else we will continue to pay exorbitant health care costs with lousy outcomes, especially for the most vulnerable.
