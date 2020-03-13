The Letter of the Week from Marta J. Fiscus of Cumberland, “Make this a sanctuary for everyone,” was selected by the Times-News editorial board as the best letter of those that appeared during the week of March 1-7. It was published March 3.
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competence and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer.
Fiscus and our other Letter of the Week writers receive canvas tote bags embossed with the Letter of the Week logo. Here is an edited-for-length version of her letter.
——————
A sanctuary is a haven where everyone can feel safe and protected. As of lately, Allegany County is experiencing an increase in crime, including armed robberies, domestic assaults, drug addiction, school violence and bullying in all age groups.
Many would agree that this area is less safe than it has ever been, and people are frightened. So when I consider the proposal for making this county a “Second Amendment sanctuary,” I have some strong thoughts to share. (See: “Allegany County declared ...,” Feb. 26 Times-News, Page 1A.)
If the answer to making Western Maryland a haven means owning guns, I want to know they will never end up in the wrong hands. I know numerous responsible gun owners. Some are Republicans. Some are Democrats. Some are avid hunters. Some just want to feel safe in their homes. Some enjoy having a collection for historical display. Some are pro-NRA or anti-NRA, and they are from all walks of life.
Our government’s job is to keep us safe. As the government explores ways to reign in gun violence, there is a paranoia that rightfully owned guns will be ripped away. This is a misinterpretation of their intentions and efforts.
The goal is to keep guns out of the hands of those who may be irresponsible gun owners. I won’t feel safer if people with a history of criminal, violent, impaired and impulsive behavior have easy access to guns. And right now, there are simply too many of them.
If I am fit to responsibly own a gun, I don’t want anyone to contaminate that. Those who have nothing to hide, hide nothing, so I support stronger background checks and red flag laws, and I will gladly submit to thorough regulations if it will help weed out those who pose a danger to my community so everyone can be safe.
Is it that important to be able to drive a tank on Route 40 when all we need is a four-wheel-drive in bad weather?
Military grade weapons will not help put us on the map for producing the best deer jerky in the state of Maryland.
I would like to see more of those who think stricter gun regulation is a violation of their rights do more to eliminate the underlying problems contributing to gun violence. I would like to see the community stop judging addicts and advocate for their recovery.
I would like to see schools tackle bullying and lift those who are bullied. I would like to see adults and educators listen to our younger generations and trust that what they have to say matters. Then, and only then, I might feel that Cumberland could once again be a sanctuary where everyone can feel a safe and protected. Everyone.
