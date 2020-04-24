The Letter of the Week from Linda Krause of Cumberland, “Thanks to the Chalk Angel for cheering them up,” was selected by the Times-News editorial board as the best letter of those that appeared during the week of April 10-17). It was published April 16.
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competence and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer.
Krause and our other Letter of the Week writers receive canvas tote bags embossed with the Letter of the Week logo.
Bright smiles and cheerful greetings usually ring out in the crisp early morning as employees make their way from the parking area to the (UPMC Western Maryland) hospital entrance.
But for the past few weeks, it has been quieter as people shuffle in to care for the sick and hurting.Lately the concerns are more serious than “I hope my patient doesn’t have bedbugs!”
Now the questions are: Will I get sick? Will I die? Will I unknowingly infect my family? Trudging in to be screened, temperature taken and handed a mask, downcast eyes noticed a flash of color on the hospital’s sidewalk entrance on Tuesday morning.
A familiar Disney character smiled at me and I smiled back. Then I noticed colorful words of hope and courage and joy. The entire sidewalk was covered with life and love and cheer.
Who did this? Who spent hours in the dark and cold pouring love into that entryway?
Who provided such a treasured gift of recognition to those of us who work here day after day?
Dear Chalk Angel, did you know how much better it made hundreds of people feel? Do you know how much you lifted the hearts of this courageous team who selflessly enter to serve our sick friends, our families, our community?
Thank you! You truly made my day brighter!
Editor’s note: See photographs: “Show of support,” April 15 Times-News, Page 1A, for a look at the Chalk Angels at work.
