The Letter of the Week from Dr. Judy Stone of Cumbeland, “Don’t rush back to business as usual,” was selected by the Times-News editorial board as the best letter of those that appeared during the week of April 26-May 2. It was published May 1.
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competence and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer.
Stone and our other Letter of the Week writers receive canvas tote bags embossed with the Letter of the Week logo. Here is an edited-for-length version of her letter:
——————
The World Health Organization and National Institutes of Health have recommend guidelines for communications about pandemics: planning, trust, transparency, announcing early and listening.
Our country’s response has long blown past “planning” and “announcing early.” However, it is not too late for “trust,” “transparency” and “listening.”
There is no better place for our elected and appointed officials to use these guidelines than at the local level, since we are all facing very personal decisions about responding to the risk of infection.
Our risks will change as Gov. Larry Hogan implements his plan to reopen Maryland, especially as the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) plans to locate a COVID-19 center at FCI-Hazelton, which employs many local residents.
The lack of transparency by the Allegany County Health Department and our local officials is one of the most frustrating and counterproductive approaches they could take. Transparency and honesty are the basic foundations of trust and gaining cooperation from the public or coworkers.
Why wouldn’t the health department want transparency about risk? Is the Bureau of Prisons required to report cases to the health department? How many local folks have requested, but been denied, testing?
Some rural legislators and businesses are pushing Hogan to reopen rural areas of the State. Note that a Western Maryland lawmaker chose to be unnamed. Why?
Is he reconsidering his position in light of our rising case numbers, or the decision by the bureau of prisons to locate COVID-19 positive cases in our region, potentially affecting correctional staff, health care workers and their families? What is the position of our county commissioners?
Our county’s preparedness to handle coronavirus is “extremely low.” according to Stat news with Applied XL and the Center on Rural Innovation.
It is unconscionable to bring a Bureau of Prisons COVID-19 operation to a region underserved by health care. Allegany and Garrett have an older, more vulnerable population than most areas of the state.
Until there is widespread testing, our local numbers are going down, and we have the ability to do contact tracing, it would be negligent to go back to business as usual.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.