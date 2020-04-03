The Letter of the Week from David M. Kiriazis of Frostburg, “Leave some for those who need it,” was selected by the Times-News editorial board as the best letter of those that appeared during the week of March 22-28. It was published March 24.
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competence and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer.
Kiriazi and our other Letter of the Week writers receive canvas tote bags embossed with the Letter of the Week logo. Here is an edited-for-length version of his letter:
——————
Last weekend, I had the unpleasant experience of visiting a grocery store in Frostburg. I’m a creature of habit.
I plan meals for the week, make a list and head to the grocery store on Saturday to get the ingredients I need and anything I’m low on. (I’ve got one extra roll of toilet paper on hand.)
Soup for a casserole? Good luck with that. Bread? No way. I wander over to the instore bakery to check out the “artisanal” loaves they make. Price jacked up.
On the way I pass a shopper with one of the “double decker” carts, the top of which is filled with at least six cartons of eggs. Dude, even at two a day, that’s enough for more than a month — and get your cholesterol checked.
Finally, I head toward the aisle I’m dreading. TP? Fugeddabout it. Shelves completely bare, as they were the previous Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
I asked to speak to the manager. My question to him: is there some reason you are continuously out of TP?
His response: People are buying all of it. I “get” that. I’m an economist. My (rhetorical) question to him was how are those who need it supposed to get it? His response? There is no TP at any store in town. Again, tell me something I don’t know.
Seeing this conversation was going nowhere, I left. The point I wanted to make with my initial question was: Could this be a management problem? What business model calls for shelves to be empty, for extended periods, of goods that customers want? The old Soviet communist model is the only one I can think of.
Unlike the Soviet Union, these shortages are not the result of supply problems. They are the result of irrational panic buying. I know I cannot tell anyone what they “need.” The benefit one derives from the goods they buy is known only to themselves.
A reasonable observer would conclude that this spike in demand is not based on need alone.
****
People are buying much more than they normally would. This surge in demand does not reflect any rational assessment of what people currently need or the ability of producers to supply these products. It is, in part, hoarding.
The next time you’re bulking up on TP and other stuff you don’t really need, maybe you should think about the people from whom you’re taking them.
