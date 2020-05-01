The Letter of the Week from Jim Hunt of Cumberland, “Think you’re cramped? Just try this on for size,” was selected by the Times-News editorial board as the best letter of those that appeared during the week of April 19-25. It was published April 22.
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competence and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer.
Hunt (a former U.S. Navy gunner’s mate first class) and our other Letter of the Week writers receive canvas tote bags embossed with the Letter of the Week logo.
——————
I listen to people griping about being stuck in their homes. SUCH a small space.
I was aboard four different U.S. Navy vessels, my bunk was 3 feet by 6 feet, and there were three of those stacked up three feet apart.
The bathroom was common use for that area, as were showers.
Everything you owned was inside your bunk as the top lifted up. The bunking area could hold up to 40 people. So it was tight. And if you were in a storm, you had to strap yourself into your bunk for the ride.
So when I hear people complain, it makes me ill. We deployed upwards of six to seven months. Did I mention some didn’t like to shower? Then there was water rationing because the engines got water first or you didn’t move.
So, America, suck it up and think of your armed forces. Think of your loved ones.
Stay away, stay safe and God bless America! Let’s show the world how strong we are.
