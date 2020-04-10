The Letter of the Week from John Martin of Cumberland, “Try thinking more of others,” was selected by the Times-News editorial board as the best letter of those that appeared during the week of March 29-April 4. It was published April 1.
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competence and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer.
Martin and our other Letter of the Week writers receive canvas tote bags embossed with the Letter of the Week logo. Here is an edited-for-length version of his letter:
——————
I am sure that everybody is concerned about the coronavirus and stressed about goods are in short supply because of panic buying.
If people would use common sense and buy what they normally needed for a few weeks. that there would be enough for everyone to get some of what they need.
At a local market a fight broke out over toilet paper. How silly is that? How much toilet paper do you need? One person had filled a shopping cart with toilet paper and the other just wanted one package.
We live in a land of plenty and are so blessed in so many ways. Maybe we need to sit down and think about how much we have.
Instead of hoard, we should consider the marginalized and vulnerable people in our society who don’t have enough to eat and can’t afford to buy many things that most of us take for granted.
Everyone should spend some time at a food pantry, the Union Rescue Mission, or just walk around town and see people out of work, on drugs or alcohol, and some with babies in tow.
In the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus tells us what Christians are supposed to do: Feed the hungry, clothe the naked, give someone a drink, offer hospitality to a stranger, help the sick and visit those in prison.
None of these requires us to spend a lot of money, but most require us to spend time helping other people.
It seems that a lot of people have forgotten how to help others. Many of our volunteer organizations are running short of volunteers. We are all so focused on our own needs, and I include myself in those numbers because sometimes I feel that I could do more.
The Episcopal service has a quotation of the two great commandments: Love your God with all your heart, all your soul, and with all your mind, and the second is like unto it: to love your neighbor as you would yourself.
On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets. They sum it up pretty good.
The world would be a much better place to live if we all practiced more compassion for our neighbors, and practiced more charity and service to our needy neighbors.
I know that I feel really good when I am able to help someone in need and it only takes a little effort to do good works.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.