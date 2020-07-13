This is an opposing, yet respectful view of the column on how the universe came into existence. (Reference “The glow from the early universe,” July 4). Respectful, because the column reflects the common teaching the universe was created by a “big bang” 14 billion years ago. Opposing, because Exodus 20:11 says “For in six days the Lord made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that in them is, and rested on the seventh day... .”
If the big bang is true ... the Bible’s description of creation 6,000 years ago must be untrue. And ... if the Bible is wrong about that ... could it be wrong about other things: like maybe Jesus; who said in Mark 10:6 “... from the beginning of creation God made them male and female.” A reference to Adam and Eve being present from the beginning of creation — not billions of years later. So this commentary is for those who deserve to know there are plausible biblical explanations to counter the idea of a long ago big bang.
Edwin Hubble was right in 1929, by concluding the “red shift” of distant star light indicated the universe was expanding. So it appeared logical this verified the big bang proposed by Georges LeMaitre in 1927. This explosion idea sounded sensible after Hubble confirmed everything was still expanding outward.
But is that the only plausible explanation for red shift? The column said, “With few exceptions, galaxies’ light were stretched or red shifted, indicating motion away from the Earth.” Well, in an explosion, everything flies away from the central point of the explosion. Anyone who’s ever set off a firecracker on July 4th knows that. Well, if almost all these billions of galaxies are moving away from the earth, that means we’re near the center of the universe!
But haven’t we been taught the Earth is just an insignificant speck in this vast universe? Well, the prophet Isaiah taught 2,700 years ago that God created the Earth as a special place “to be inhabited,” and then “... stretcheth out the heavens as a curtain, and spreadeth them out as a tent to dwell in.” That’s why we can see starlight from billions of light-years distant from Earth, yet only 6,000 years after creation — God made them on Day 4, then stretched them out into the universe. What we see today are the “tail lights” of those trillions of stars that Psalm 19:1 tells us “declare the glory of God.”
But doesn’t radiometric dating disprove the Bible age of 6,000 years? Carbon-14 is found in coal deposits supposedly over 200 million years old, when Carbon-14 can’t be present in detectable amounts beyond 100,000 years. And it’s also found in diamonds, although supposedly over a billion years old. Way beyond the limit that Carbon-14 could be present.
So, radiometric dating is not reliable despite what you hear. And soft tissue and red blood cells have been found in dinosaur bones supposedly 65 million years old. But biological material can’t last that long, and there’s evidence dinosaurs lived as recently as the Middle Ages — but that’s a story for another day.
Meanwhile, please be comforted that the biblical accounts of creation and a young Earth have never been proven wrong.
Gary Klavuhn
Ridgeley, W.Va.
